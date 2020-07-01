Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Bank of Baroda, Bharti Airtel, ONGC, Godfrey Phillips, RITES, Marico and more

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

Auto stocks: Automobile majors will announce their June sales today.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom major nearly doubled the losses in March quarter to Rs 11,643 crore from Rs 6,438 crore in the immediate previous three-month period.

Bharti Airtel: Company said Carlyle Group will invest $235 million for approximately 25% stake in Nxtra Data Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharti Airtel.

JSPL: Company plans to sell its entire stake in its Oman asset Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel Co LLC (JSIS Oman) to promoter company Templar Investments Ltd.

Marico: Company said it has acquired balance equity stake of 55% in Zed Lifestyle from its existing shareholders.

Bank of Baroda: Lender said Capital Raising Committee of the bank has approved issuance of Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds for aggregate total issue size not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore in single or multiple tranches.

ONGC: Company reported March quarter loss at Rs 3,098 crore as against a profit at Rs 4,226.45 crore in athe same quarter last year. Company's revenue came in at Rs 21,456.2 crore as against Rs 23,710.05 crore in the same quarter previous year.

GMM Pfaudler: Compay board has approved setting up a greenfield manufacturing facility for glass lined equipment in Hyderabad, Telangana.

RITES: Company reported March quarter profit at Rs 139.01 crore as against a profit at Rs 145.20 crore in athe same quarter last year. Company's revenue came in at Rs 570.70 crore as against Rs 737.26 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Godfrey Phillips: Company reported March quarter profit at Rs 38.7 crore as against a profit at Rs 48.3 crore in athe same quarter last year. Company's revenue came in at Rs 678.7 crore as against Rs 647.9 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Kalpataru Power Transmission: Company informed the exchanges that it has received new orders of Rs 956 crore.

Larsen & Toubro: Company said it has achieved a major milestone under 'Make in India' initiative by building a cryostat for $20 billion global fusion project.