Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 70 points, Nifty at 10,317; Axis Bank, BPCL, ITC top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Wednesday, although gained momentum within minutes of trade, amid mixed global cues, including weakness in SGX Nifty. Sensex gained 122 points higher to 35,075 and Nifty was trading 16 points higher at 10,318. SGX Nifty was trading 32 points lower at 10. 248, indicating bearish trend in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, indices gave up early gains and closed marginally lower on Tuesday, amid negative opening in European markets and weakness in SGX Nifty. Sensex closed 45 points lower at 34,915 and NSE Nifty fell 10 points to 10,302.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

9. 18 AM: Opening bell

Sensex and Nifty opened marginally higher on Wednesday, although gained momentum within minutes of trade, amid mixed global cues, including weakness in SGX Nifty. Sensex gained 122 points higher to 35,075 and Nifty was trading 16 points higher at 10,318.

8.55 AM: Companies to post result today

Eveready Industries, Intense Technologies are among the companies that will report Q4 results today.

8. 50 AM: Global indices today

Barring Nikkie and SGX Nifty that were trading marginally lower, other Asian equities were largely rising today. European indices barring Germany's DAX closed in red. Wall Street's NASDAQ closed in green yesterday.

8. 45 AM: Market Expectations

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower amid weak global cues, including weakness in SGX Nifty. SGX Nifty was trading 32 points lower at 10. 248, indicating bearish trend in domestic grounds today.

8. 30 AM: Closing bell

On Tuesday, Sensex closed 45 points lower at 34,915 and NSE Nifty fell 10 points to 10,302.

Sensex, Nifty fall in volatile trade; log biggest quarterly gain in 10 years