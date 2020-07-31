Stocks in news: RIL, Torrent Pharma, HDFC, Tata Motors, State Bank of India

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting April-June quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL among others.

RIL: The company's consolidated net profit grew by 30.6% to Rs 13,248 crore in Q1FY21 as against Rs 10,104 crore in Q1FY20. Its revenue fell to Rs 91,238 crore from Rs 1,62,353 crore, YoY.

Torrent Pharma: The company's net profit rose 48.6% to Rs 321 crore during Q1FY21 as against Rs 216 crore in Q1 FY20. Its revenue increased 1.7% to Rs 2,056 crore from Rs 2,022 crore, YoY.

Indian Overseas Bank: The lender's board has approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via equity and Rs 1,500 crore in Tier II capital.

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers: The company's board plans to consider raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs on August 5.

HDFC: The company recieved the approval from shareholders to raise up to Rs 1.25 lakh via NCDs. The company also received approval for the sale of shares held in HDFC Life Insurance and HDFC Ergo General Insurance.

Adani Power: The Competition Commission of India has approved the company's 49% stake acquisition in Odisha Power

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The bank has extended the exclusivity period for the amalgamation of Clix Capital Services and Clix Finance into the bank till September 15, 2020.

CSB Bank: The bank has reduced MCLR by 30-40 bps across various tenors with effect from August 1.

Earnings Today: State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL, 63 moons technologies, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Aarey Drugs, BF Utilities, Deepak Fertilisers, Godrej Agrovet, JSW Energy, Just Dial, Dr Lal PathLabs, McLeod Russel, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nelco, NIIT, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Tata Chemicals, Tata Metaliks, Thyrocare Technologies, UCO Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vakrangee, among others.