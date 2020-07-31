Share Market News Live: Sensex drops 74 points, Nifty at 11,089; HDFC Twins, Kotak Bank, RIL top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on July 31: Sensex and Nifty reversed trend and traded on a bearish note on Friday amid weak global equities. Sensex traded 77 points lower at 37,663 and Nifty fell 19 points to 11,089. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 335.06 points or 0.88 per cent lower at 37,736.07 and NSE Nifty tumbled 100.70 points or 0.90 per cent to end at 11,102.15.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

12.04 PM: Market turns volatile

Sensex and Nifty reversed the trend and traded on a bearish note on Friday amid weak global equities. Sensex traded 77 points lower at 37,663 and Nifty fell 19 points to 11,089.

11. 45 AM: Market outlook

Angel Broking in its daily market note said,"With yesterday's move, 11300-11350 has become an immediate ceiling for Nifty and till the time we do not surpass it, one should avoid aggressive bullish bets in the market. In fact, any bounce back towards 11175-11250 should ideally be used to lighten up longs.On the downside, as mentioned yesterday, a breach of 11050 would result in a decent profit booking towards 10950-10870 levels."

11. 34 AM: Real estate sector update

Speaking on outlook for real estate sector, Ashok Gupta, CMD, Ajnara India Ltd said, "The real estate sector has undergone a drastic transformation with the advent of COVID-19. Even though construction activities were completely halted for the lockdown months, but post that with timeline extension and skilled laborers construction has started gaining pace. The migrants have also started coming back to the cities for better job opportunities. The sector is constantly evolving with technology and is predicted to witness price correction only for luxurious segment. The mid-segment and affordable prices have been in their best form since last few years. RBI's support via repo rate cut has directly resulted in lower home loan rates which makes the current times ideal for a property purchase."

11. 12AM:

10.52 AM: Stocks to watch today on July 31

RIL, Torrent Pharma, HDFC, Tata Motors, State Bank of India among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session.

Gold August futures on Multi Commodity Exchange were trading higher by Rs 408 to Rs 53,189 per 10 gm against the previous close of Rs 53,039 per 10 gm, after touching an intraday high of Rs 53,294. Yesterday, Gold August Futures today touched an intraday as well as an all-time high of Rs 53,297 per 10 gm.On a similar note, Silver September futures gained by Rs 294 to trade at Rs 63,615 per kg today, after hitting a lifetime high of Rs 67,560 recently, in the last week. Gold price trades near record-high levels amid rise in Covid-19 cases SBI share price was among the top Sensex and Nifty gainers ahead of the lender's Q1 earnings set to be announced later in the day. SBI share hit intra day high of Rs 191.55, a rise of 2.68% on BSE. The share trades higher than 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 5 day and 200 day moving averages.Share of SBI has lost 42.54% in one year and fallen 42.82% since the beginning of this year. Of 47 analysts covering the stock, 40 have buy or outperform rating, five recommend hold, one underperform and one sell, according to Reuters.Gold prices in the national capital rose by Rs 118 to Rs 53,860 per 10 gram on Thursday amid rupee depreciation, as per HDFC Securities.The price of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 53,000 per 10 gram in New Delhi, while in Chennai, the price of 24-carat gold price in Chennai stood at Rs 51,030. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 51,920 for 24-Carat gold, as per Good Returns website.

9. 45 AM: Bharti Airtel Q1 update

Commenting on 1QFY21 results of Bharti Airtel, Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said," Company reported loss of Rs 15,933 crore including Rs 11,746 crore exceptional loss mainly due to AGR provision. Overall, Company reported better numbers than street expectations.

We are bullish on Bharti Airtel considering that it is almost immune to covid-19, industry dynamics are looking favorable and it is gaining revenue market share. Negative outcome for Vodafone-Idea in AGR matter can lead to increase in subscribers at rapid pace for the Company and increase in chances of next round of tariff hike by the industry.

9. 36 PM: HDFC 1QFY21 update

Commenting on 1QFY21 results of HDFC, Jaikishan Parmar, Sr. Equity Research Analyst, Angel Broking said, "For Q1FY21, HDFC Ltd reported a mixed set of numbers. NII grew by 10% YoY however, adjusting higher liquidity equity investment made in recent years NII grew 17% YoY. AUM grew at 12% YoY and 3% Sequentially, The individual book grew 11% and non-individual grew at 15% YoY. Other income increased owing to stake sale. PAT declined 5% YoY largely impacted due to higher provision cost.

The moratorium for individual loans reduced 600bps to 16.6% and non-individual declined to 460bps. HDFC Ltd has taken a total Rs954cr worth of COVID provision, which we believe is a bit lower. However, HDFC has an additional provision of 1.47% of AUM, this is well above the regulatory requirement. It has a very strong CET of 16.2%. Additional provision, strong CET, and healthy pre-provision profit provide comfort on balance sheet quality.

9. 19 AM: Nifty technical indicators

In the last expiry, NSE-NIFTY continued its prior rising trend and reported rise of 7.9%. Since 21st July, 2020 the index tried to hold higher levels with a narrow range consolidation (i.e. between 11,055 and 11,340 levels). As mentioned earlier, our bullish view will remain intact provided the index stays firm above its psychological support point-11,000 mark. In case of breakdown, the index will find next support around its 200-day SMA, which is now placed at around 10,860 level. On the higher side, the index will face hurdles around 11,400 and 11,500 levels.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,025 and then at 10,947 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,240 and then at 11,377 levels.

9.10 AM: Market at open

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Friday amid weak global equities. Sensex traded 95 points higher at 38,847b and Nifty gained 37 points to 11,139.

9.00 AM: Market outlook

"The short term trend of Nifty seems to have turned down and a move below 11,000 levels could confirm short term trend reversal in the market. A decisive move below 10,900 is expected to drag Nifty to further lows up to 10,700-10,650. On the way up, 11,300 is going to be a strong overhead resistance," said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Share market expectations: 7 things to know before tomorrow's opening bell

8. 50 AM: Global bourses

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were trading in the red, while Seoul closed on a positive note. Stock exchanges in Europe ended with losses yesterday.

8. 40 AM: Earnings Today

State Bank of India, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, UPL, 63 moons technologies, Future Lifestyle Fashions, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Aarey Drugs, BF Utilities, Deepak Fertilisers, Godrej Agrovet, JSW Energy, Just Dial, Dr Lal PathLabs, McLeod Russel, MEP Infrastructure Developers, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Nelco, NIIT, Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Home Finance, Tata Chemicals, Tata Metaliks, Thyrocare Technologies, UCO Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vakrangee, among otherswill report Q1 FY 21 earnings today.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Sensex and Nifty fell for the second straight session on Thursday in line with global markets, as a dovish stance by the US Federal Reserve warned the coronavirus pandemic might threaten the modest economic recovery. While Sensex ended 335.06 points or 0.88 per cent lower at 37,736.07, NSE Nifty tumbled 100.70 points or 0.90 per cent to end at 11,102.15.

Sensex ends 335 points lower, Nifty holds 11,100 as stalled US stimulus roils global markets