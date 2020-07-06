Stocks in news: RIL, Coal India, HDFC Bank, National Fertilizers, Edelweiss, Sobha

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting March quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today.

ICICI Bank: The lender said board plans to on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 to discuss and consider the proposal of raising funds by issue of equity shares and/or other equity linked securities.

Coal India: Company suffered an average daily production hit of 56% during the three-day strike by workers against the government's move to open the sector to private players. Company has also formed a joint venture with NLC India to develop solar and thermal power assets to the tune of 5,000 megawatts of power.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company has sold Rs 4,000 crore loan portfolio to Oaktree. Company board also approved fund raising through QIP/FCCB etc upto $ 300 million.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone: Company said that its board will meet on Tuesday to consider raising up to $1.25 billion through dollar bonds.

National Fertilizers: The company has achieved highest-ever fertilizer sale of 12.85 lakh MT in Q1FY21 as compared to the sales of 10.57 lakh MT made by the company in the first quarter of 2019-20.

IndusInd Bank: The lender's net advances jumped 4% YoY to Rs 2 lakh crore as on 30 June, while the deposits grew by 6% to Rs 2.11 lakh crore.

Hindustan Oil Exploration: Company said operations at PY-1 field are temporarily suspended in Tamil Nadu.

Sunteck Realty: Company issued commercial paper of Rs 15 crore.

Sobha: Company said it clocked 70% of sales volume during Q1FY21 as compared to Q4FY20.

Edelweiss: Company reported Rs 2,245 crore loss in the quarter to March due to higher upfront provisioning for COVID-19 for possible credit losses across three lending and asset reconstruction verticals. This was against Rs 232 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank: Company said its advances grew 21% year-on-year (YoY) in the April-June quarter to Rs 10,04,500 crore, compared to Rs 8,29,700 crore in the year-ago period.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL): Company plans to increase its network of aviation fuel stations by 50% as it looks to capture greater market share in the business currently controlled by public sector oil retailing firms. In its latest annual report, RIL said the double-digit growth observed over 52 consecutive months might have been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but India continues to be one of the fastest growing aviation markets in the world for the fifth consecutive year.