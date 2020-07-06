Share Market LIVE: Sensex climbs over 350 points, Nifty above 10,730; IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty traded on a bullish note on Monday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities. Sensex climbed 258 points higher to 36,200 and Nifty rose 97 points to 10,704. On Friday, Sensex closed 177 points higher at 36,021 and Nifty ended 55 points higher at 10,607. Global equities were buoyed today as positive macroeconomic data flow and hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine boosted investor sentiment.

10. 40 AM: Sovereign Gold Bond to open for subscription today

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21-Series IV, with an issue price of Rs 4,852 per gm will be opened for subscription for the period between July 6 and July 10

10. 34 AM: Top gainers

HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, IT, Bajaj Finance and NTPC were among the top gainers today while HUL and Bajaj Auto were among the losers.

10. 23 AM: Rupee opens higher

Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 74.50 per dollar on Monday against the previous close of 74.64, amid positive momentum in the domestic equity market.

10. 13 AM:Technical outlook

Nifty has been consistently moving higher in the last few sessions, making higher tops and higher bottoms. As per technical indicators, the support for the index is placed around 10,500 to 10,350 level, its resistance is now at 10,750 and 10,820 levels.

Nifty has retraced 68.2 per cent of the sharp fall seen between January-March 2020, said HDFC Securities in its monthly outlook and added that "On its weekly timeframe, Nifty shows intermediate uptrend intact, however, trades near multiple resistances."

9.45 AM: Earnings today

Suzlon, NBCC, IFB Industries among others will report quarterly result today.

9.35 AM: Stocks to watch today on July 6

RIL, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, Indiabulls Housing, National Fertilizers, Hindustan Oil, Sobha among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session

9. 28 AM: Opening bell

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Monday, extending last week's gains amid positive global equities.

Sensex climbed 258 points higher to 36,200 and Nifty rose 97 points to 10,704.

9.05 AM: Pre-open session

Sensex climbed 307 points higher to 36,328 and Nifty rose 103 points to 10,710 at pre-open session of Monday.

9.00 AM: Nifty outlook

Commenting on Nifty's technical indicators, Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said," Index has good resistance near 10700-10800 zone and one can use mentioned levels to book profit on every rise, good support is shifted at 10500-10400 zone so until holding above said levels we may see strength to be there".

8.56 AM: Top 10 firms add Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

The 10 most valued Indian companies together added a whopping Rs 1,37,508.61 crore in market valuation last week, with TCS and RIL emerging as the biggest gainers. The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped Rs 31,294.89 crore to Rs 8,25,149.40 crore. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) added Rs 28,464.11 crore to take its market valuation to Rs 11,33,168.55 crore.

8. 50 AM: SGX Nifty

SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher at 10,690, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today

8. 48 AM: Global equities today

Global market trends will continue to dictate the domestic markets, in the absence of any major domestic event. Where Wall Street ended on a positive note before its holiday weekend, concerns over rising US coronavirus cases took a toll on European indices that closed in the red. Ahead of holiday due to US Independence Day, US futures were trading mildly in red.

8. 41 AM: Rupee outlook

On rupee's jump to 3- month high at the opening bell, Sugandha Sachdeva VP-Metals, Energy & Currency Research, Religare Broking said,"The bias for the rupee has shifted towards appreciation, given the risk-on environment and significant flows in the market, and as strong data sets from the U.S. have weighed on the dollar. That should lead to the rupee testing levels of 74.30 and 74 eventually, having said that, we believe the RBI will step in at regular intervals, and will not be comfortable to see the rupee appreciate beyond the 73.90 to 74.00 band."

8.35 AM: Rupee Closing

In line with the equity market, the rupee appreciated and closed at three months high of 74.64 against the US dollar, tracking weakness in the greenback and gains in the domestic equity market.

8. 30 AM: Closing

Sensex and Nifty extended gains for the third straight session and closed higher on Friday. Where Sensex ended at 36,021 points on Friday with a gain of 2.4 per cent during the week, Nifty closed with a gain of 2.17 per cent at 10,607. Sensex gained 1,104 points in the last 3 sessions, while Nifty climbed 305 points.

8. 20 AM: What to expect from market

Indian equities have risen recently, enjoying a swift recovery from its March lows, tracking positive trends from global markets. Increasing optimism over a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and progress of vaccine trials also helped ease traders' concerns. Investor sentiments were further boosted by a revival in key economic data globally, indicating that economic activity might be stabilising.

Expressing views over the trends investors will focus in the coming week, Ajit Mishra, VP-Research, Religare Broking said," Participants will be eyeing key macro indicators like IIP data, CPI and WPI inflation. Besides, the progress of monsoon and developments on the COVID front will also be in focus."

Here are the top 10 factors that will lead the stock market in the upcoming week

8. 10 AM: Gold vs Sensex

A lumpsum investment of Rs 1 lakh at the start of June 2005 would have grown to Rs 5.2 lakh by June-end this year in equities (using Sensex as proxy), whereas the same amount would have fetched you Rs 7.7 lakh if invested in gold for the same duration.

8. 00 AM: Trading sentiments for the week

Trading sentiment in the equity markets this week will be guided by global cues, COVID-19 trends and quarterly earnings by market heavyweight TCS, analysts said.

Investors will also monitor movement of rupee and crude oil as well as progress of monsoon, they added.

