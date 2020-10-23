Stocks in news: HDFC Asset Management, Reliance Power, Alembic Pharma, TCS, Bharti Infratel

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel among others.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 250 points, Nifty at 11,960; Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank top gainers

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals: Company reported profit at Rs 141.68 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 110.88 crore. Company's revenue stood at Rs 1,213.2 crore from Rs 1,075.79 crore YoY.

Reliance Power: Company reported profit at Rs 105.67 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 45 crore, while its revenue jumped to Rs 2,449.3 crore from Rs 2,019.6 crore YoY.

HDFC Asset Management Company: Company reported profit at Rs 338 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 368 crore, revenue fell to Rs 456 crore from Rs 498 crore YoY.

Alembic Pharma: Company reported profit at Rs 333.4 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 246.3 crore, while its revenue gained to Rs 1,457 crore from Rs 1,240.9 crore YoY.

Bharti Infratel: Company reported profit at Rs 732.6 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 703.6 crore in Q1FY21, while its revenue gained to Rs 3,695.2 crore from Rs 3,504.7 crore QoQ.

Hexaware Technologies: Company reported profit at Rs 162.7 crore in Q3CY20 against Rs 152.4 crore QoQ, while its revenue gained to Rs 1,585.9 crore from Rs 1,569 crore QoQ.

L&T Finance Holdings: Company reported profit at Rs 265 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 174.2 crore, while its revenue fell to Rs 3,408 crore from Rs 3,611 crore YoY. Company has also approved the appointment of Tushar Patankar as the Chief Risk Officer.

Tata Consultancy Services: TCS launched blockchain quality engineering services suite.

Cadila Healthcare: CRISIL reaffirmed its A1+ rating on the Rs 1,300 crore Commercial Paper of the company.

Munjal Auto Industries: ICRA reaffirmed its AA-/Stable credit rating on company's long term bank facilities

Tech Mahindra: Company's subsidiary agreed to acquire 6.03 percent equity shares in VitalTech Holdings, Inc.

Vishal Fabrics: Company approved bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:2.

Earnings today: Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Wabco India among others are scheduled to announce their Q2 results today.