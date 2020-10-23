Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 200 points, Nifty at 11,950; Airtel, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on October 23: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising 90 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 140 points higher at 40,699 and Nifty gained 45 points to 11,941. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, BSE benchmark Sensex ended 148 points lower at 40,558 and NSE Nifty 50 fell 41 points to 11,896.

10. 22 AM: Nifty outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said," As far as Nifty levels are concerned, 12000-12025 continues to be immediate resistance zone and the next leg of upmove would be seen only on a move beyond the same. So traders are advised to keep a tab on the both the indices as a breakout in both the indices simultaneously should lead to a good upmove in the broader markets. On the flipside, 11775 has become a sacrosanct and if the index breaks that, then it could result into profit booking in the market."

10. 14 AM: Market outlook

On markets today --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The markets continue to remain within the range. We are in expiry week and a one way move of the Nifty cannot be ruled out. What needs to be seen is whether the markets are successful in getting past 12050 and moving towards 12300 or it manages to break 11650 and slides downward to 11450. We should witness a convincing move in the coming week."

10.05 AM: Stocks to watch today on October 23

HDFC Asset Management, Reliance Power, Alembic Pharma, TCS, Bharti Infratel among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

9. 51 AM:Asian Paints update

Keshav Lahoti-Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"On a consolidated basis for Q2FY21, Asian Paints revenue increased by 5.9% to Rs 5350 cr against street expectation of 2.5% decline in revenue. On the back of improvement in operating margins by 480 bps to 23.5% led to increase in operating profit by 32.9% YoY. PAT registered a mere growth of 3.5% YoY as during the previous year tax expense reduced for Q2FY20 on account of new reduced tax rate. Company reported net profit of Rs 852 cr which was way ahead of street expectation of Rs 598 cr. Company reported strong numbers in times of covid by beating street expectation in all counts. We are bullish on Asian Paints on the back of improving demand scenario and given its strong distribution and supply chain."

9. 48 AM: Bharti Infratel outlook

Keshav Lahoti Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said," On a consolidated basis for Q2FY21, Bharti Infratel revenue increased by 2% YoY to Rs 3,695 cr beats street expectation of Rs 3,554 cr. Operating free cash flows at Rs 1,035 Crore was down 4% YoY. EBIDTA and PAT were down by 3% and 24% YoY respectively. Company reported profit of Rs 733 cr against consensus estimates of Rs 750 cr. Total Tower base was 97,283 with closing sharing factor of 1.81. The return on equity pre-tax and post-tax decreased to 29.1% and 21.8% as against 32.6% and 28.1% respectively on YoY basis. On the operational side, both Indus and Infratel have continued supporting the telecom service providers in enhancing connectivity in the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. During the quarter, Company has witnessed the highest net tower additions in the last eight years.We believe Company is key beneficiary of increase in data usage and survival of Vodafone-Idea in the industry as they earn good profits when their tower is shared by at least two operators."

9. 30 AM: Opening session

Market indices opened on a bullish note on Friday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising 90 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Sensex gained 140 points higher at 40,699 and Nifty gained 45 points to 11,941.

9. 24 AM: Global markets

Traders said positive economic data out of US and progress in stimulus talks in the Washington lifted investors sentiments.

9. 11 AM: Earnings today

Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, IDBI Bank, JSW Steel, Persistent Systems, Wabco India among others are scheduled to announce their Q2 results today. Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

8. 50 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,118.46 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 2,019.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 October, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 4 paise to settle at 73.54 per US dollar, as sustained foreign fund inflows strengthened investor sentiments.

8. 30 AM: Thursday's closing

Reversing trend from four days of consecutive gains, Sensex and Nifty closed on a bearish note on Thursday, amid mixed global equities. BSE benchmark Sensex ended 148 points lower at 40,558 and NSE Nifty 50 fell 41 points to 11,896.

