Stocks in news: Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, GSK Pharma, SBI, L&T

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, InterGlobe Aviation, Havells India, IDBI Bank, Vodafone Idea, TVS Motor and Bank of Baroda.

Wipro: The IT services firm said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Encore Theme Technologies - a specialist in providing SaaS and Cloud solutions in financial services - for up to Rs 95 crore.

HUDCO: The company sanctioned loans of Rs 2,628 crore and disbursed loans of Rs 3,412 crore during September 2020.

Dr Reddys Laboratories: The pharma major said the Phase 3 trials of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 in India to be conducted by it are expected to be completed by the end of March depending on approvals and data validation.

Cipla: The company has launched ELIFast (IgG ELISA test) for COVID-19 antibody detection.

State Bank of India: The lender said it has signed an agreement with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for a loan for USD 1 billion.

Ajanta Pharma: The company will consider share buyback proposal on November 3.

Larsen & Toubro: The company posted a 45% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,410.29 crore for the quarter ended September as against a net profit of Rs 2,551.67 crore in the year-ago period.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX): The company reported 18% decline in net profit to Rs 58.55 crore during the second quarter ended September 30 as against a net profit of Rs 71.75 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Tata Coffee: The company posted nearly 6% rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 42.40 crore for September quarter on improved revenues as against Rs 40.1 crore.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a 9.05% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 963.82 crore for the September quarter as against a net profit of Rs 883.78 crore during the July-September period of the previous fiscal.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The drug firm reported nearly 85% fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 76.47 crore for the quarter ended in September as against a net profit of Rs 502.75 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

RBL Bank: The private sector lender reported a 165% jump in its September quarter net to Rs 144 crore against Rs 54.3 crore.

