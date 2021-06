Stocks in news: IRCTC, Wipro, Future Consumer, PowerGrid, CG Power

Stocks to watch today on September 9: IRCTC, Wipro, Future Consumer, PowerGrid, CG Power among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

Stocks to watch today: Indiabulls Ventures, Eveready Industries are among the top companies that will be reporting their April-June quarterly earnings