Sun Pharma shares fall 5% amid mixed Q4FY25 earnings

Sun Pharma Share Price: Shares of pharmaceutical giant Sun Pharma declined as much as 4.86%, hitting an intraday low of Rs 1,636.30. By 9:24 AM, the stock remained under pressure, trading at Rs 1,639.90, a drop of 4.66%. In contrast, the BSE Sensex showed slight resilience, up 0.08% at 81,015.07.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The drop in Sun Pharma’s share price followed the release of its financial results for the March quarter of FY2025 (Q4FY25), which presented a mixed picture. The company reported a net profit decrease of 19% year-on-year (Y-o-Y), falling to Rs 2,153.9 crore from Rs 2,658.74 crore in the same quarter last year (Q4FY24). On a positive note, revenue from operations increased by 8.49% Y-o-Y, rising to Rs 12,815.58 crore compared to Rs 11,813.33 crore in Q4FY24.

In terms of dividends, Sun Pharma’s board has recommended a final dividend of ?5.5 per equity share of face value Rs 1, pending approval from shareholders at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. The Record Date has been set for Monday, July 7, 2025, to determine eligible members for the final dividend distribution.

Advertisement



"Our businesses delivered a robust performance for the year, driven by improving market share in India and growth in Global Specialty. The nearterm pipeline in Global Specialty is promising, with products such as Leqselvi and Unloxcyt—the latter through our recently announced Checkpoint acquisition—offering significant improvements in patient care. We look forward to Specialty becoming an increasingly important part of our business," said Dilip Shanghvi, chairman and managing director, Sun Pharma.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) is engaged in the business of manufacturing, developing and marketing a wide range of branded and generic formulation and Active Pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).