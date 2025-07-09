Suzlon Energy gains for 5th session; analysts divided on near-term outlook

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd continued their upward momentum on Wednesday, marking gains for the fifth consecutive session. The stock rose 0.89 per cent to touch a day high of Rs 66.85, taking its five-day cumulative rise to 3.05 per cent. The recent strength in the counter coincides with a positive regulatory development concerning its group restructuring plans.

Suzlon, a key player in the renewable energy sector, recently received observation letters from both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, which stated "no adverse observations" under Regulation 37 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

This clears a regulatory hurdle for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Suzlon Global Services Ltd, with the parent company.

A few analysts have offered differing views on the stock's technical setup and near-term potential.

Ravi Singh, Senior Vice-President of Retail Research at Religare Broking, maintained a bullish outlook, stating that Suzlon looks strong on technical charts and could head towards Rs 70, recommending a stop loss at Rs 64.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio, noted that the stock had seen profit booking in June but appears to have regained a bullish stance this week. He identified Rs 61 as a strong support level, with an upside target of Rs 80, advising investors to accumulate the stock as long as it stays above this level.

However, AR Ramachandran, a Sebi-registered independent analyst, pointed to bearish signals on the daily charts. He highlighted strong resistance at Rs 67.52 and added that a daily close below Rs 64.45 could trigger a downside move toward Rs 59 in the near term.

Suzlon Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of wind turbines and offering a wide array of solar energy services, including project planning, installation and asset management. As of March 2025, promoters held a 13.25 per cent stake in the company.