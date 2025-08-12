Suzlon Energy Q1 results: Net profit up 7%, CFO resigns; key highlights

Suzlon Energy on Tuesday reported a 7.28 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 324.32 crore compared with Rs 302.29 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net revenue for the quarter soared 54.61 per cent YoY to Rs 3,117 crore from Rs 2,016 crore in the same quarter last year. Ebitda for the quarter soared to Rs 599 crore against Rs 370 crore YoY, up 62 per cent YoY driven by strong deliveries. Ebitda margin came in at 19.2 per cent against 18.4 per cent YoY.

Order book

Suzlon Energy said it achieved highest-ever first quarter deliveries of 444 MW. It said the WTG business maintained healthy contribution margin with favourable scope mix and customer mix. The orderbook at 5.7 GW was the highest-ever and well diversified. Suzlon Energy said it saw a consistent growth in orderbook for the last 10 quarters and that its net cash position stood at Rs 1,620 crore as of June 30.

Suzlon Energy said its wind tariffs were at sweet spot for all key stakeholders e.g. customers, vendors, OEMs, financial institutions. Fortified balance sheet with adequate working capital helped delivery growth of 62 per cent on YoY basis, it said.

CFO resigns

Himanshu Mody, the Group Chief Financial Officer of the company, one of the key Managerial personnel (KMP) of Suzlon Energy, has resigned with effect from the close of business hours of August 31, 2025; and accordingly he will also cease to be the KMP of the company, Suzlon Energy said.

Mody in his resignation letter: "It was always a pleasure working with the highly capable colleagues at Suzlon, who are well positioned to steer the Company to the next phase of growth. I'll always be a phone call away for the Tanti family, yourself and the Board of Suzlon, should I be needed."

What management says

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said, “The energy sector is undergoing a structural shift where winddominant FDRE and RTC solutions are essential for delivering firm, reliable, and affordable clean power to India.

The rising demand from C&I and PSU customers, along with a strong base of repeat orders, reflects the trust in

Suzlon’s technology leadership and execution capabilities. India achieving 50% non-fossil fuel capacity well

ahead of its target are reshaping the manufacturing ecosystem. With our integrated domestic value chain,

Suzlon is best positioned to leverage this momentum and drive India’s clean energy economy forward.”

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “India’s renewable energy growth is driven by large

PSU-led auctions — signalling strong market momentum and rising C&I demand. Businesses are seeking firm,

reliable, and affordable clean power to meet sustainability goals. Our record deliveries this quarter highlightSuzlon’s executional strength and ability to seize opportunities. These align perfectly with MNRE’s revised ALMM

(Wind) guidelines — a roadmap to make India’s energy transition Made in India, for India, and by India. With

4.5 GW of annual domestic manufacturing capacity, we are well-positioned to power the nation’s clean energy

future.”

Himanshu Mody, Chief Financial Officer, Suzlon Group, said, "Q1 delivered a strong all-round performance,

with year-on-year growth across all key financial and operational metrics. The significant increase in EBITDA

reflects our disciplined financial management, operational efficiency, and the underlying strength of our

business model. The Company recognised Deferred Tax Assets of Rs 630 Crores last quarter, which is now

unwinding, resulting in a deferred tax charge of Rs 134 Crores in Q1 FY26. This is purely an accounting adjustment with no cash impact. Our strong order inflow provides clear revenue visibility, while five-notch rating upgrades over the last two years reflect our improved financial strength and flexibility —unlocking new working capital avenues."