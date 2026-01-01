Suzlon Energy shares in a downtrend, should you buy on dips in 2026?

Shares of Suzlon Energy are in a correction in the short term falling up to 22% and 19% in six months and a year. The multibagger stock has fallen 30% from 52-week high of Rs 74.30 reached in May 2025. The trend has been bearish in short as well as long term as the green energy stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

However, the company has strong fundamentals and a growing order book of 6.2 GW in December 2025 against 5.6 GW at the end of fiscal year 2025.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 51 and resistance at Rs 54. A decisive move above the Rs 54 level may trigger a further upside of Rs 56. The expected trading range will be between Rs 51 and Rs 56 for the short-term.

Drumil Vithlani, Technical research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio said, "Suzlon remains in a corrective-to-consolidation phase after the earlier upmove. Price is trading below the 20, 50 and 100 EMA, indicating weak short-term momentum, while the Rs 50–51 zone is emerging as an important base. The structure will improve only on a sustained close above Rs 55, which can open room toward Rs 58–60. Till then, the stock is likely to remain range-bound between Rs 50–55. Traders may consider a buy-on-dips approach near Rs 50 with a strict stop loss below Rs 48, while positional buyers should wait for trend confirmation."

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Suzlon is witnessing sustained selling pressure, as reflected by consecutive bearish candles that point to a short-term downtrend. The stock faced rejection near the 50-day EMA and has slipped below the crucial Rs 52.75 support level, effectively filling the recent gap area. On the downside, Rs 51.55–Rs 51.32 zone is a key support area where a short-lived technical rebound cannot be ruled out; however, a decisive break below Rs 51.32 may accelerate declines toward Rs 50.60–Rs 49.70. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed in the Rs 53.36–Rs 54.47 range, and only a strong and sustained breakout above this zone would suggest the possibility of a meaningful trend reversal."

Suzlon Energy recorded a 539% increase in net profit to Rs 1,279 crore in the September 2025 quarter compared to Rs 200 crore in the same time the previous year. Compared to Rs 2,093 crore year over year (YoY), revenue from operations increased by 85% between July and September to Rs 3,866 crore in Q2.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) for Suzlon Energy increased by 153% to Rs 716 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 283 crore in the same quarter of the prior fiscal year.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.