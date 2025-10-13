Multibagger defence stock: Q2 business update shows revenue crosses Rs 200 crore

Multibagger stock: Apollo Micro Systems reported a 40% rise in standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 2025 at Rs 225.26 crore. Revenue stood at Rs 160.70 crore in the year ago period. The company also mentioned Rs 87.16 crore as revenue for the Sepetember 2023 quarter and Rs 52.06 crore as revenue for the September 2022 quarter.

Advertisement

Related Articles

It implies that revenue has grown 332% from September 2022 quarter when compared with the revenue from last quarter for Apollo Micro Systems.

The results, which are subject to audit, highlight the company's robust execution and growing market presence.

Meanwhile, the multibagger defence stock ended 4.37% lower at Rs 317.55 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 332.05 on BSE. Market cap of the defence firm slipped to Rs 10,591 crore.

Apollo Micro Systems stock has risen 175% a year and gained 376% in two years, delivering multibagger returns during the period. It zoomed 1,594% in three years.

Apollo Micro Systems shares have a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Apollo Micro Systems stands at 52.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Advertisement

Apollo Micro Systems stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and higher than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Apollo Micro Systems is mainly into the supply of electronics and electromechanical systems and components including design, research & development of systems which are used in missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), underwater missile programmes (weapon systems electronics), avionic systems, ship borne systems, submarine systems, etc.