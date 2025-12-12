Suzlon Energy shares in focus today, here's why

Suzlon Energy shares are in focus today after the green energy firm said Customs Excise & Service Tax Appellate Tribunal has reduced the penalty from Rs 21.92 crore to Nil. Earlier, the Commissioner of Central Excise and Service Tax, Pune-III Commissionerate had imposed service tax under the Design Service on certain transactions carried out during the period 2007-2011 and levied penalty of Rs 21,92 crore.

Suzlon Energy stock closed 0.93% higher at Rs 52.06 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 71,386 crore. The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 31.777 crore as 61.20 lakh shares changed hands today.

The multibagger stock, which rose to a 52-week high of Rs 74.30 on May 30, 2025 has lost 30% till date.

Suzlon Energy shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

"The Company had filed appeals before the Honourable CESTAT, Mumbai, disputing the levy on merits and limitation as well. The Honourable CESTAT, Mumbai, disposed off the matter after the same was referred back to it by the Honourable Supreme Court accepting the Company’s submission and issuing the order dated 10th December 2025 wherein the appeals are allowed in favour of the Company, both on the grounds of merits as well as time limitation, and reduced the penalty from Rs.21,92,23,767/- to Nil," said Suzlon Energy.