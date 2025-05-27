Suzlon shares rebound amid rumor verification ahead of quarterly results this week

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd rebounded from day's low on Tuesday after the company shared a clarification on the rumours leading to sharp move in the stock prices. Suzlon Energy shed more than a per cent in the early trade to Rs 63.63 but rebounded 3.2 per cent from day's low to Rs 65.70 on Tuesday, with its total market capitalization close to 90,000 crore.

This is to inform that a material price movement (MPM) has been noticed in the scrip of Suzlon Energy Limited on May 26, 2025 at 9.34 a.m., however we could not ascertain any event or information in the mainstream media which could have triggered this MPM, said the company in a filing. "This is for your information as also for the information of your members and the public at large."

Last week, Suzlon informed about the allotment of 2,51,67,000 equity shares pursuant to exercise of stock options under employee stock option plan 2022 (ESOP 2022) for a total of Rs 39.08 crore. Following the allotment, the company now has a total paid-up capital of Rs 2,734.82 crore divided into 1,367,41 crore equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Suzlon Energy is set to announce its consolidated and standalone financial results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2025 later this week on Thursday, May 29. Brokerage firms are expecting the company to report a strong performance on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, while quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth may remain in high single to low double digits.

JM Financial is expecting Suzlon to report a net profit of more than 50 per cent growth in profit, Ebitda and revenue on a YoY Basis. It has a 'buy' rating on it with a target price of Rs 71. Motilal Oswal, which recently initiated coverage on Suzlon, has added the stock to its model portfolio. It has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 75.

"With a 5.6GW order book, execution is set to scale from 710MW in FY24 to 1.4GW in FY25 (977MW done in 9MFY25) and 2.5GW/3.4GW in FY26/FY27, leading to an estimated revenue, Ebitda and adjusted PAT CAGR of 53 per cent, 54 per cent and 66 per cent over FY24-27, respectively," added Motilal Oswal.

Nuvama Institutional Equities expect execution to ramp up to 475MW in Q4FY25. Installations have ramped up in Q4 and EPC-related costs will slightly weigh on Ebitda. "We anticipate Q4 margins to be 15 per cent, implying a full-year margin of 16 per cent. Higher installations in Q4 are expected to drive improved realizations while FY26/FY27 guidance remains a key monitorable."