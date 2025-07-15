Swaraj Engines Q1 results: Shares surge 10% amid profit rise

Engine provider Swaraj Engines Ltd climbed over 10 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company delivered a positive set of numbers for June quarter results. The company reported a 15.7 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 49.97 crore for the first quarter of FY26 compared with Rs 43.19 crore in the corresponding quarter of year.

Revenue from operations increased 15.8 per cent to Rs 484.10 crore compared with Rs 417.99 crore the same quarter last year. The company's Q1 engine sales jumped 17.2 pr cent to 49,040 units from 41,849 units the year-ago quarter, Swaraj Engines said in a BSE filing.

The operating profit (Ebitda) for the first quarter of the current fiscal year was Rs 67.10 crore, up 15.2 per cent from Rs 58.24 crore last year.

Shares of Swaraj Engines surged 6.09 per cent, or Rs 253.75, to Rs 4,420 on the BSE at 01:32 pm. Earlier in the session, the stock hit a high of Rs 4,620.65, up 10.9 per cent from its previous close of Rs 4,166.25.

At today's high of Rs 4,620.65, Swaraj Engines rose 82 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 2,530 on BSE. The stock has performed well, rising 44 per cent in the past year.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was trading at 82,575.72, up 322.26 points, or 0.39 per cent, from the previous close of 82,253.46. The NSE Nifty 50 was up 0.44 per cent, or 109.50 points, from its closing of 25,082.30 to 25,191.80.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers on the BSE Sensex at the time of filing this copy.