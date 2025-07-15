GM Breweries shares slip on Q1 earnings, check details 

Shares of GM Breweries fell over 2% in the afternoon session today after the firm said its net profit in the June 2025 quarter slipped 57% on a quarter on quarter basis. However, profit rose nearly 4% to Rs 25.86 crore in Q1 against Rs 24.94 crore in the June 2024 quarter.

Revenue rose 6.23% YoY to Rs 638 crore in Q1 against Rs 600 crore, However, revenue fell nearly 4% on a 3.78% QoQ basis.

Other income came at Rs 5.13 crore in Q1 against Rs 3.63 cr in the June 2024 quarter.

The company's total expenses for the quarter slipped to Rs 608.58 crore from Rs 635.23 crore in the previous quarter. However, they increased from Rs 570.90 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Key components of expenses included cost of materials consumed at Rs 121.11 crore, excise duty, VAT, and TCS at Rs 4751.5 crore, and other expenditure at Rs 8.66 crore.

Shares of GM Breweries fell 2.68% to Rs 737.70 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 757.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1,687 crore.