Swiggy shares gain ahead of meeting to raise Rs 10,000 crore 

Shares of Swiggy were trading higher in early deals ahead of board meeting to raise Rs 10,000 crore on Friday. Swiggy stock gained 1% to Rs 407.95 against the previous close of Rs 404. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.01 lakh crore.

However, Swiggy shares continue to trade above their IPO price of Rs 390 even as they have lost 25% so far in 2025.

The food delivery major announced on October 30 that it would hold a board meeting on November 7 to consider raising up to Rs 10,000 crore through one or more funding routes. The proposed capital raise may include qualified institutional placement (QIP), public or private offerings, or other mechanisms permitted under applicable laws.

Swiggy said the fundraising, which could be executed in one or more tranches, will be subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, according to its filing with the BSE and NSE. The move underscores the company’s efforts to bolster its financial strength as it pursues expansion and diversification across multiple business verticals.