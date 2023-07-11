Talbros, Nitin Spinners, Mangalore Chemicals among stocks where Dolly Khanna increased stake in Q1

Seasoned investor Dolly Khanna has been busy shopping at Dalal Street during the first three months of the current financial year. According to the initial trends, Khanna has added stakes in at least three companies existing in her portfolio during April-June 2023 so far.



Dolly Khanna purchased another 59,000 equity shares of Talbros Automotive Components to increase her holding in the company by 47 basis points (bps) to 185,715 equity shares, or 1.50 per cent, as on June 30, 2023, which were 1,26,715 equity shares, or 1.03 per cent, on March 31, 2023. Her stake in the company is worth Rs 15.4 crore.



Shares of Talbros Automotive have delivered multibagger returns as it has doubled investors wealth since the beginning of the ongoing fiscal year. The stock has surged more than 25 per cent in the last one month, while the stock has surged around 50 per cent in the current calendar year so far.



Established in 1956, Talbros Automotive caters to different automobile segments, including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, agricultural machinery, off-loaders and industrial vehicles, among others across the globe.



Dolly Khanna is a Chennai-based large investor, who is known for lesser-known picks that tend to go on to overperform in the stock market. Her portfolio is managed by her husband Rajiv Khanna. Dolly Khanna's portfolio typically leans towards more traditional stocks in manufacturing, textile, chemicals and sugar stocks.

Khanna also added another 87,000 equity shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers to own 15,09,990 equity shares, or 1.27 per cent, of the company as of June 30, 2023. The stake is currently worth Rs 16.7 crore. She held 14,22,990 equity shares, or 1.20 per cent stake of the company as of March 31, 2023.



Bengaluru-based Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers is the largest manufacturer of chemical fertilizers in the state of Karnataka, India. The company is part of the Adventz Groupm with its corporate office at UB City, Bangalore and its factory unit is in Panambur, north of Mangalore.



Shares of Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers have gained about 15 per cent in the last one month, while the stock has gained 30 per cent in the last six months period. However, the stock has underperformed in the last one year, falling around 8 per cent.



Last but not the least, Khanna also bought 17,000 equity shares of Nitin Spinner between April-June 2023. Her stake in the company increased to 764,793 equity shares, or 1.36 per cent, on June 30, 2023, which was 7,47,793 equity shares, or 1.33 per cent, as on March 31, 2023.



Established in 1992, Bhilwara-headquartered Nitin Spinners, is among India’s leading manufacturers of cotton yarn, knitted fabrics and finished woven fabrics. Khanna's stake in the textile player stood at Rs 20.4 crore currently.



Shares of Nitin Spinner have surged more than 30 per cent in the last one year, while it is up 20 per cent in the last six months. However, its performance has been flat in the last one-month period. The stock has surged about 1,000 per cent from its Covid-19 lows.



According to the data from Trendlyne, Dolly Khanna publicly holds 15 stocks with a net worth of over Rs 340.2 crore as per the latest corporate shareholdings filed so far.

