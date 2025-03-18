Taneja Aerospace bags order from Bharat Electronics. Details here

Taneja Aerospace & Aviation Ltd on Tuesday said it secured an order from state-run defence player Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL). "We wish to inform you that M/s Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited (TAAL) has received an order from Bharat Electronics (A Govt. of India Enterprise), Hyderabad for installation of Vihang ESM system on Kv-28 for a total basic order value of Rs 1,25,00,000 (Rupees One Crore Twenty Five Lakhs Only). Details as per circular SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 are given in the Annexure A," the company stated in a BSE filing.

The service order has to be completed in 12 to 15 weeks, Taneja Aerospace also said. Post the order win, the company shares rose 3.21 per cent to hit a high of Rs 292.80. Last checked, the stock was trading 0.65 per cent up at Rs 285.55. At this price, it has slumped 35.04 per cent in 2025 so far.

Bourses BSE and NSE have put the securities of Taneja Aerospace under the ESM (Enhanced Surveillance Measure) framework. Sebi and Exchanges have jointly decided that along with various surveillance measures, there will be ESM on mainboard companies (with market capitalisation less than Rs 1,000 crore) based on objective parameters such as price variation, standard deviation etc.

Around 6,788 shares changed hands today on BSE at the time of writing this story. This figure was lower than the two-week average volume of 28,000 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 19.57 lakh, commanding a m-cap of Rs 742.07 crore.

Technically, the counter traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 43.44. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The company's stock has a price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 49.97 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 5.24. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 5.68 with a return on equity (RoE) of 10.49. According to Trendlyne data, Taneja Aerospace has a one-year beta of 1.6, indicating high volatility.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 52.20 per cent stake in the company.

BEL shares were also up today, trading 1.07 per cent higher at Rs 283.15. At this value, the PSU scrip has shed 3.66 per cent year-to-date (YTD).