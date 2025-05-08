Tata Chemicals shares in focus today on Q4 earnings, dividend

Shares of Tata Chemicals are in focus today after the Tata Group firm's net loss narrowed to Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY25. In Q4 of FY24, net loss came at Rs 850 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 3,509 crore in Q4 against a consolidated income of Rs 3,475 crore in Q4FY24.

Tata Chemicals also announced a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share for FY25. The record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders set to receive the payment is yet to be announced.

EBITDA declined to Rs 327 crore in Q4 from Rs 443 crore on a YoY basis. EBITDA margins too slipped to 9 per cent in Q4 from 13.8 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, signaling rising cost pressures and reduced realisations. This suggests the company may need to focus more on cost control and efficiency improvement in the coming quarters.

Additionally, the company’s board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs 200 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

In the previous session, Tata Chemicals stock ended 1.25% higher at Rs 826.30 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 21,050 crore.