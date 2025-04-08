Tata Motors' global sales slip 3% in Q4 FY25; stock reacts

Tata Motors Ltd on Tuesday said its global wholesales during the March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) slipped 3 per cent, year-on-year (YoY), to 3,66,177 units. "Global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY25 were at 1,07,765, lower by 3 per cent, over Q4 FY24. Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles (including sales of electric vehicles) in Q4 FY25 were at 1,46,999, down 6 per cent as compared to Q4 FY24," the carmaker stated in a BSE filing.

Related Articles

"Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) were at 1,11,413 vehicles, higher by 1 per cent as compared to Q4 FY24. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were at 7,070 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were at 1,04,343 vehicles," it added. (JLR figure does not include CJLR volumes, which is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles)

Before this, Tata's UK subsidiary JLR announced a temporary pause in shipments to the United States for April 2025. The step came after US President Donald Trump imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles.

"Compared to the prior year, JLR's wholesale volumes for the fourth quarter were higher in North America (14.4 per cent), Europe (10.9 per cent), flat in the UK (0.8 per cent), lower in China (-29.4 per cent) and Overseas (-8.1 per cent)," Tata Motors said in a separate filing.

"Retail sales for the fourth quarter of 108,232 units (including the Chery Jaguar Land Rover China JV) were down 5.1 per cent compared to Q4 FY24 and up 1.8 per cent compared to Q3 FY25," it further stated.

Shares of Tata Motors were trading 2.30 per cent higher at Rs 593.20. At this price, the stock has corrected 35.51 per cent in six months.

An analyst recommended bottom fishing at current levels while underscoring that there could be short-term 'hiccups'. "If one is looking for bottom fishing, then Tata Motors would be an excellent idea. So, even if the stock trades at 11-12x, you could be looking at a target price of Rs 1,000 for Tata Motors. There could be some hiccups in the near term," said Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS.

As of December 2024, promoters held a 42.58 per cent stake in the Tata Group company.