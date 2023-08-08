scorecardresearch
Tata Power, Hindalco, Coal India: Key levels to watch out for in these buzzing stocks

Tata Power has witnessed decent gains recently as it touched the peak zone of Rs 245 level. From there, it faced resistance and has fallen to some extent.

Hindalco has been gradually rising from the strong support zone of Rs 400-410 levels, as it moved past the important moving averages of 50-EMA and 200-DMA. Hindalco has been gradually rising from the strong support zone of Rs 400-410 levels, as it moved past the important moving averages of 50-EMA and 200-DMA.
SUMMARY
  • Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled with mild gains on Monday.
  • Selling from FIIs and muted global sentiment, capped gains in India.
  • Prabhudas Lilladher shared its view on Tata Power, Coal India, Hindalco.

Domestic equity markets settled higher on Monday after a choppy trading session. The gained were capped due to muted global cues and FIIs selling. The BSE Sensex gained 232.23 points, or 0.35 per cent, to settle at 65,953.48. The NSE Nifty added 80.30 points, or 0.41 per cent, to end the day at 19,597.30. Select results-bound stocks such as Tata Power Company, Coal India and Hindalco Industries are likely to remain under the spotlight today. Here is what Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher has to say on these stocks ahead of Tuesday's trading session:Coal India | Range-bound | Resistance: Rs 242 | Support: Rs 225 Coal India has been moving sideways, hovering near the important 50-EMA and significant 200- DMA level of Rs 228-230 zone. It would need a decisive breach of Rs 242 for a fresh breakout. At the same time, the Rs 225 level is seen as a good support and only a decisive breach below this would turn the overall bias negative. Till then, sideways movement is anticipated.Hindalco Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 475-480 | Stop Loss: Rs 430 Hindalco has been gradually rising from a strong support zone of 400-410 levels. It has moved past the important moving averages of 50-EMA and 200-DMA and can hit the near term target of Rs 475-480 in coming days. The support comes in near Rs 430 at the cluster of averages and a decisive breach below it would negate the overall positive bias. One can accumulate the stock, keeping the levels in mind and stay invested.Tata Power Company | Support: Rs 225 | Resistance: Rs 245 | Tata Power saw decent gains recently to touch the peak zone of Rs 245 level. But the stock faced some resistance and profit booking a bit. The near term support stands at Rs 225. On the upper side, a decisive breach above Rs 245 would confirm a breakout and hint at fresh upside move.(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Business Today.)

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 08, 2023, 7:50 AM IST
