Tata Power shares in focus as Tata group firm starts solar cell production at Tamil Nadu plant

Shares of Tata Power Company Ltd are in focus on Tuesday morning after the Tata group firm said it has commenced solar cell production its 4.3 GW solar cell and module manufacturing plant in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu. The largest domestic single-location facility, which is equipped with advanced TOPCon and Mono Perc technology to enhance solar cell efficiency, is seen bolstering domestic manufacturing of cell and module, adding to India's solar energy and net-zero goals.

Tata Power shares delivered a flat return in the past one month but have jumped 26 per cent in 2024 so far.

TP Solar, a Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL) subsidiary, commenced commercial production from the 2GW solar cell line at its facility. This milestone follows the successful production of solar modules earlier this year. TPREL is a subsidiary of Tata Power Company.

The solar cell production, currently at 2 GW capacity will enhance Tata Power's ability to meet the growing demand for high-quality, and domestically produced solar components, especially for large-scale capacity-addition projects, Tata Power said in a BSE filing.

“The plant is expected to ramp up production with the remaining 2 GW capacity to be added over the next 4-6 weeks, reaching peak production within the next few months,” the Tata group firm said.

Having a total cell & module manufacturing capacity of 4.3 GW, the module production line at the Tirunelveli plant was commissioned in October 2023 and has produced 1250 MW of solar modules till date.

Tata Power has committed nearly Rs 4,300 crore towards the establishment of the facility. The solar cells and modules produced at the Tamil Nadu facility will initially cater to the company's ongoing projects, strengthening its supply chain. Tata Power also plans to explore opportunities for wider market distribution.

In addition to the Tirunelveli plant, the company also operates a manufacturing facility in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This facility has a production capacity of 682 MW for solar modules and 530 MW for solar cells. To date, it has supplied a total of 3.73 GW of solar modules and 2.26 GW of solar cells.