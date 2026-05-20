Tata Tech, Granules, Triveni Turbine: Stocks to trade— Target prices, stop loss & more

Indian equity benchmark indices settled in red, giving up early gains, as the US announced to halt military strikes on Iran. However, IT stocks gained as the rupee tumbled to new lows on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex dropped 114.19 points, or 0.15 per cent, to close at 75,200.85, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 31.95 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 23,618.00 for the day.

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Select buzzing including Granules India Ltd, Triveni Turbine and Tata Technologies Ltd are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research at Axis Direct has to say on them ahead of Wednesday's trading session:



Triveni Turbine | Buy | Target Price: Rs 700-740 | Stop Loss: Rs 635

Triveni Turbine Ltd confirmed a flag-continuation pattern breakout at 615 on the daily charts on a closing basis. It is accompanied by huge volumes, indicating increased participation in the rally. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily 'Bollinger Band' buy signal shows increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 700-760, and its downside support zone is the Rs 615-585 levels.



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Tata Technologies | Buy | Target Price: Rs 700-740 | Stop Loss: Rs 635

Tata Tech experienced a trend reversal and confirmed an 'inverse head & shoulders' pattern on the daily and weekly charts, which signals a trend reversal. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily 'Bollinger Band' buy signal shows increased momentum. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is Rs 700-740, and its downside support zone is the Rs 645-628 levels.



Granules India | Buy | Target Price: Rs 805-855 | Stop Loss: Rs 730

Granules India is in a strong uptrend across all time frames, indicating sustained upward movement. In addition, it has also confirmed a 'rounding bottom' formation breakout at the Rs 725 level on a closing basis along with rising volumes. The stock is well placed above its 20, 50, 100 and 200-day SMAs. These averages are also inching up along with the price rise, which reconfirms the bullish trend. The daily, weekly and monthly RSI is in favourable territory, indicating rising strength across all time frames. Investors should consider buying, holding, and accumulating this stock. Its expected upside is 805-855, and its downside support zone is the 735-725 levels.