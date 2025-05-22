Tata Teleservices shares zoom 31% in 2 days; here is why

Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd continued to witness a strong upward move for the second consecutive session on Thursday. The stock jumped 10.70 per cent to hit a day high of Rs 76.44. At this price, it has gained 31.32 per cent in just two trading days.

The spike follows a few reports that Tata Sons Ltd — the holding company of the $150 billion Tata Group — may infuse fresh capital into its loss-making telecom arm, Tata Teleservices Ltd (TTSL). Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) is a subsidiary of TTSL. And, TTSL has to pay Rs 19,256 crore as adjusted gross revenue (AGR) along with other dues to the government by March 2026.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions filed by telecom operators seeking a waiver on their long-standing AGR dues.

Technically, the scrip traded higher than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 30-, 50-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). Its 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 75.98. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

The stock has a negative price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 11.51 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of (-)0.77. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)6.54 with a return on equity (RoE) of 6.72. According to Trendlyne data, Tata Tele has a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility.

Along with the price action, the scrip saw high trading volume on BSE as well. Around 88.62 lakh shares were last seen changing hands, higher than the two-week average volume of 12.12 lakh. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 65.99 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 14,703.01 crore.