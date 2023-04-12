TCS, Delhivery, BHEL, HDFC Bank among stocks to watch out for today

Benchmarks indices are likely to open on a positive note today as SGX Nifty was trading 19 points higher at 17.804. On Tuesday, Sensex jumped more than 311 points or 0.52 per cent to close at 60,157.72, while the NSE's Nifty 50 added 98.25 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 17,722.30. Broader markets rose in tandem with headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices added half a per cent, each. Fear gauge India VIX fell 2 per cent to slip below 12-level.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Delhivery

Venture capital fund Tiger Global Management has offloaded another 1.6% stake in Delhivery through the open market on Tuesday.

Delta Corp

The firm logged a 6% rise in consolidated net profit of Rs 51 crore for the quarter ended March 2023 against Rs 48 crore in the same period last year.

TCS

Shares of IT major TCS will be in focus as the company will announce its fourth quarter earnings today.

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank said its Board would meet on April 15 to consider a fundraising proposal of up to Rs 50,000 crore through the issuance of debt instruments.

Sula Vineyards

Sula Vineyards' own brands sales volumes crossed 1 million cases, with Elite and Premium wines surging past the 5 lakh case mark for the first time

BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited led consortium has been awarded an order for 80 Vande Bharat trains at Rs 120 crore per train in the mega tender of Indian Railways.

Lumax Industries

Vineet Sahni has resigned from the position of Senior Executive Director, Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from close of business hours of April 14.

Nestle India

The Board meeting of Nestle India is scheduled today to consider a proposal for dividend.

Venus Pipes

Ace Investor Ashish Kacholia has picked up about 4 lakh shares or 1.97% stake in Venus Pipes for about Rs 28.8 crore through bulk deals on Tuesday.

