TCS, HCL Tech, AR Wealth, Infibeam: Q3 results stocks tank up to 8% today; check previews

Q3 results today: Select top-IT companies like Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and HCL Technologies Ltd (HCL Tech) will announce their results for the December 2025 quarter. Other companies including Anand Rathi Wealth, Infibeam Avenues, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, GTPL Hathway, Gujarat Hotels, Lotus Chocolate and others will release their results for Q3FY26 today.

Amid the rising selling in the equity markets, the majority of the result-bound stocks were trading in red on Monday. IT majors fell down up to a per cent, while broader market counter tumbled up to 8 per cent in the early trade.

HCL Technologies dropped more than 1.1 per cent to Rs 1,643.95 on Monday, with its total market capitalization slipping below Rs 4.5 lakh crore. Similarly, TCS declined was down 0.8 per cent to Rs 3,182 with its valuation falling below Rs 11.6 lakh crore. Both the companies will consider third interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

Equirus Securities is expecting TCS to clock a net sales of Rs 67,094.4 crore, up 4.9 per cent YoY and 2 per cent QoQ in Q3. Ebitda is seen at Rs 18,453.3 crore, up 8.3 per cent YoY and 2.6 per cent QoQ, with Ebit margins expanding to 89 pts to 25.4 per cent for the quarter. Net profit is seen at Rs 13,229.6 crore, rising 6.9 per cent YoY and 2.5 per cent QoQ.

"Dollar revenue is expected to grow QoQ by 1 per cent in CC terms; tepid growth is largely due to seasonal softness and lower billing days in international markets and also no major ramp up expected in BSNL deal. We expect EBIT margins to improve led by rupee depreciation and cost/productivity benefits which will help compensate headwinds from wage hikes," it added.

HDFC Securities is penciling a revenue of Rs 32,981 crore for HCL Tech in the December 2025 quarter, up 10.3 per cent YoY and 3.3 per cent QoQ. Ebit is seen at Rs 5,891 crore, up 1.2 per cent YoY and 6.1 per cent QoQ with margins holding between 17-18 per cent. Adjusted PAT is likely to come in at Rs 4,915 crore, increasing 7.1 per cent and 16.1 per cent QoQ.

According to the market participants, demand outlook, attrition rate, management commentary, dividend and guidance for the current calendar will be key for both TCS and HCL Technologies. Equirus currently has an 'add' rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 3,245, while HDFC Securities has a 'buy' rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1,940.

Shares of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd tumbled 4.59 per cent to Rs 3,000.85 in the early trade, with its total market capitalization slipping below Rs 26,000 crore. The multibagger stock has tanked 10 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 3,323.85, hit on October 14 2025.

Consistent AUM growth to be driven by equity and Non-PP SP products. MF yields are projected to witness sequential decline. Cost-to-income ratio is expected to improve in 3QFY26. RM addition and productivity improvement will be the key growth drivers, said Motilal Oswal Financial Services in its preview. It has a 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,900.

Fintech services player Infibeam Avenues Ltd were down more than 3 per cent to Rs 15.15 on Monday as it managed to hold a valuation close to Rs 5,200 crore. Shares of Gillette India Ltd declined 1.83 per cent to Rs 7,757.05 as the personal care products players managed to hold a mcap of Rs 25,000 crore.

DR Choksey Finserv estimates Infibeam Avenues to report gross revenue of Rs 1,305.8 crore in Q3FY26E, reflecting strong 22 per cent YoY growth driven by sustained momentum in digital payments infrastructure and platform services. Ebitda is expected at Rs 79.7 crore with margin of 6.1 per cent, down 121 bps YoY due to higher investment in AI infra and consumer ecosystem scaling.

"PAT is estimated at Rs 50 crore, declining 19.8 per cent YoY, impacted by elevated other expenses and strategic investments. Despite near-term margin pressure, the company continues to strengthen its dual-engine growth model combining fintech infrastructure with AI-native consumer platforms," it said with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 23.

Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities is expecting Gillette India's revenue at Rs 774 crore, up 12.9 per cent YoY but down 4.5 per cent QoQ. Ebitda is likely to come in at Rs 174.2 crore, down 4.7 per cent YoY and 16.2 per cent QoQ. Net profit may come at Rs 119 crore, down 5.6 per cent YoY and 17.2 per cent QoQ.

"Within consumer staples, we continue to prefer Gillette on the back of a strong track record. We expect Gillette's gross margin is expected to increase by 30bps YoY as well as by 140bps QoQ. EBITDA margin is expected to decline by 420bps on YoY basis (down by 310bps QoQ) to 22.5 per cent," added Nirmal Bang with a 'buy' rating and a trimmed a target price of Rs 10,425.

Among other result bound stocks, shares of Maharashtra Scooters Ltd declined over 7.5 per cent to Rs 12,531.40, while Gujarat Hotels Ltd fell 3.5 per cent to Rs 215.05. Lotus Chocolate Company tanked 5.65 per cent to Rs 726.40 and GPTL Hathway was down marginally at Rs 96.65 on Monday.