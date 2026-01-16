Tech Mahindra Q3 results: Profit jumps 14% to Rs 1,122 crore; revenue up 8%

Tech Mahindra Ltd on Friday reported a 14.12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its consolidated net profit for the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26). The company's profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1,122 crore, compared with Rs 1,122 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 8.34 per cent YoY to Rs 14,393.2 crore from Rs 13,285.6 crore in Q3 FY25.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) surged 40.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,892 crore. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter came in at Rs 12.64.

On the workforce front, Tech Mahindra reported a total headcount of 1,49,616 employees as of the end of the December quarter, a decline of 872 employees on a YoY basis.

Last twelve months (LTM) IT attrition stood at 12.3 per cent. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q3 FY26 were reported at Rs 7,666 crore.

Commenting on the performance, Mohit Joshi, CEO and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said, "Our deal wins on an LTM basis are the highest we have achieved in the past five years, reflecting an improved deal-win run-rate over the past several quarters. The momentum is a testament to our sustained investments in sales, solution-oriented go-to-market approach and the growing relevance of our AI-led offerings in addressing client needs. Together, these efforts are laying a strong foundation for long-term value creation."

The quarterly results were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, TechM shares jumped 5.17 per cent to close at Rs 1,670.55.