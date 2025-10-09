Tejas Networks shares in focus today on launch of 5G Macro radio 

Shares of Tejas Networks are in focus today after the Tata Group firm said it has launched its indigenously designed 64T64R Massive MIMO Radio at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) Bengaluru.

Ojas64 is a best-in-class 5G Macro radio capable of delivering up to 320W of output power with multi-gigabit speeds and double-digit spectral efficiency gains while drastically reducing its carbon footprint.

Commenting on the occasion, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Hon’ble MOC and DoNER, said, “I congratulate Tejas Networks for continuing to set new technology benchmarks in the area of advanced wireless communications and for positioning India among a select group of nations with the capability to indigenously design and manufacture complex Massive MIMO radios for 5G/5G-Advanced networks. It’s a testament to India’s growing stature and engineering prowess in deep-tech R&D and augurs well for our emergence as a telecom product nation in the coming years.”

Tejas Networks shares ended at Rs 588.50 on Wednesday against the previous close of Rs 588.50 on BSE. The stock has lost 50.15 per cent a year and fallen 28.29% in six months. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,504 crore.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1459.80 on November 8, 2024 and a 52-week low of Rs 543 on August 13, 2025.

Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking products for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defense and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas Networks Ltd. is a part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd. (a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.) being the majority shareholder.