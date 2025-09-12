Texmaco Rail shares gain 3% on fresh order win, key details 

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose nearly 3% on Friday after the railway sector firm won an order worth Rs 129.09 crore. Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rose 3% to Rs 146.95 against the previous close of Rs 142 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,828 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"M/s. Rail Vikas Nigam Limited for order of Rs 129.09 crore (inclusive of all taxes) for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning of 2*25 KV Traction Over-Head Equipment and associated activities at Yavatmal-Digras section of Nagpur Division in Central Railways," said the firm.

The order is to be completed within 18 months.

Total 1.06 lakh shares of Texmaco Rail changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 1.52 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,832 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 239.65 on December 17, 2024 and a 52 week low of Rs 115.10 on April 7, 2025 on BSE. Texmaco Rail shares have a beta of 1.9, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Advertisement

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 122.60 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 296.60 on July 12, 2024 on BSE.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering manufactures a diverse range of products, such as railway freight cars, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structural’s, loco components and loco shells, steel girders for railway bridges, steel castings, and pressure vessels along with engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) contracts for execution of railway track, signaling and telecommunication projects, rail electrification and automatic fare collection on turnkey basis.