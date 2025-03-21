Texmaco Rail shares rise 6% in early deals, here's why 

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd rose nearly 6% in early deals today after the railway firm invested into its wholly owned subsidiary company namely 'Texmaco Middle East DMCC' (Texmaco MED) to expand global operations.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rose 5.69% to Rs 145.75 on BSE in early deals today. Total 2.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.01 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,776 crore.

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 122.60 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 296.60 on July 12, 2024 on BSE.

The business objective of the new firm will be trading of trains spare parts & components, crane rails & fixing accessories, heavy equipment & machinery spare parts, simulation equipment & systems, etc. It will explore additional opportunities in sectors to supplement the businesses of Parent Company, said Texmaco Rail.