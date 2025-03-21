scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
Texmaco Rail shares rise 6% in early deals, here's why 

Feedback

Texmaco Rail shares rise 6% in early deals, here's why 

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rose 5.69% to Rs 145.75 on BSE in early deals today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,776 crore.

Texmaco Rail stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 122.60 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 296.60 on July 12, 2024 on BSE. Texmaco Rail stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 122.60 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 296.60 on July 12, 2024 on BSE.

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd rose nearly 6% in early deals today after the railway firm invested into its wholly owned subsidiary company namely 'Texmaco Middle East DMCC' (Texmaco MED) to expand global operations.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering shares rose 5.69% to Rs 145.75 on BSE in early deals today. Total 2.82 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.01 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 5,776 crore.

Related Articles

The stock hit a 52 week low of Rs 122.60 on March 3, 2025 and a 52 week high of Rs 296.60 on July 12, 2024 on BSE.

The business objective of the new firm will be trading of trains spare parts & components, crane rails & fixing accessories, heavy equipment & machinery spare parts, simulation equipment & systems, etc. It will explore additional opportunities in sectors to supplement the businesses of Parent Company, said Texmaco Rail.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 21, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd