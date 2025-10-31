The ₹12 investor no one saw coming is now sitting on ₹9,000 crore. Who is Rajendra Chodankar?

An unknown name tucked inside the retail shareholder list. A ₹12 share that now trades above ₹10,600. And a staggering 66,500 percent stock rally that has turned Rajendra Kamalakant Chodankar into one of India’s newest billionaires, all without him being listed as a promoter.

On October 30, RRP Semiconductor touched ₹10,673 on the BSE, gaining 2 percent intraday and pushing the company’s market cap past ₹14,541 crore. Chodankar, who owns 74.5 percent of the company or just over one crore shares, now holds paper wealth exceeding ₹9,000 crore.

Despite holding a controlling stake, Chodankar is listed only as a retail investor. This detail has baffled market watchers and fed the narrative around one of the most extraordinary rallies Dalal Street has seen in years.

Adding to the frenzy are a flood of unverified rumors. Social media chatter claimed cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar had invested in the company. Others floated reports of a 100-acre land allotment by the Maharashtra government.

RRP Semiconductor has publicly denied all such claims. It clarified that Tendulkar has no association with the company and that no land has been granted.

There were also whispers of massive chip orders linked to government schemes. These too were refuted. In a rare move, the company admitted that its financials do not support the stock’s meteoric rise from ₹10 to over ₹10,000.

In FY25, revenue rose from ₹38 lakh to ₹31.6 crore, while net profit turned positive at ₹8.47 crore. But momentum has faltered. The June 2025 quarter recorded zero revenue, and losses narrowed to ₹29 lakh.

Meanwhile, the stock remains tightly held. Nearly 99 percent of equity is locked until March 2026, leaving around 4,000 shares available for trading. This thin float has triggered wild price swings. The company has alleged unethical market behavior and has initiated legal action against those spreading false claims.

Chodankar acquired his stake through a preferential allotment approved in May 2024. He was issued over one crore shares at ₹12 each, paying ₹6 crore in cash and adjusting the rest against earlier loans to the firm.

Once operating under the name G D Trading and Agencies, the company rebranded to tap into India’s chip ambitions.