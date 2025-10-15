Thyrocare Technologies stock hits 52-week high on Q2 earnings, dividend, bonus shares updates

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies zoomed 16% today after the healthcare services provider reported a 80% rise in the September quarter net profit. Thyrocare Technologies stock climbed 16.24% to a 52-week high of Rs 1470 against the previous close of Rs 1264.60 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 6748 crore. On NSE, the healthcare stock surged to a high of Rs 1474 against the previous close of Rs 1264.60.

Net profit rose to Rs 48 crore in Q2 against Rs 27 crore in the corresponding peiord of last year.

Revenue grew 22% to Rs 216.53 crore in Q2 of the last fiscal against Rs 177.36 crore in Q2FY25.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) zoomed 48% year on year. EBITDA margins came at 33%.

"Thyrocare, India’s largest diagnostic test volume processor, processed 53.3 million tests in Q2FY26, marking a strong 21% year-on-year growth and reinforcing its leadership position in the diagnostics industry," the company said.

"The company continues to maintain a healthy balance sheet, remaining debt-free on a consolidated basis and holding net cash and short-term investments exceeding Rs 190 crore," it added.

Bonus shares

The Board has announced a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 2:1. The record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders set to receive the payment is yet to be announced.

Interim Dividend

The Board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for FY2025-26. It has fixed Friday October 24, 2025 as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders to receive the dividend.

Thyrocare Technologies operates in the healthcare industry and is involved in providing quality diagnostic services at affordable costs to patients, laboratories and hospitals in India.