TMPV vs TMCV: Expert sees more traction in Tata Motors' commercial vehicle biz; upbeat on Groww's debut

TMPV vs TMCV: Expert sees more traction in Tata Motors' commercial vehicle biz; upbeat on Groww's debut

The demerger of Tata Motors into separate PV and CV entities was viewed as a key step in unlocking long-term value for investors by allowing each business to be valued independently.

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Nov 12, 2025 10:59 AM IST
TMPV vs TMCV: Expert sees more traction in Tata Motors' commercial vehicle biz; upbeat on Groww's debutTMCV shares delivered gains of around 27–28 per cent to investors from its demerged value of about Rs 270 apiece.

Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice-President (Research) at Mehta Equities Ltd, said Tata Motors' commercial vehicle (CV) arm is likely to see stronger momentum this financial year compared to its passenger vehicle (PV) business.

"Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) will continue to have some kind of challenges due to global prospects, although it can see a great move on the domestic front. PV will see some consolidated growth in terms of business and prices," Tapse told Business Today on Wednesday.

He added, "I think CV will be performing well when we talk about the two companies in this financial year," referring to the newly listed Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Ltd (TMCV).

The demerger of Tata Motors into separate PV and CV entities was viewed as a key step in unlocking long-term value for investors by allowing each business to be valued independently. Based on their listing price, TMCV shares delivered gains of around 27–28 per cent to investors from its demerged value of about Rs 270 apiece.

On the debut of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent of online investment platform Groww, Tapse said, "The company has been growing steadily in the capital market space. It holds around 26 per cent market share in India. Today's listing was slightly above our expectations, indicating a significant demand in the select segment. Our post-listing target would be Rs 125–135 for the near term. For those who didn't get the initial public offering (IPO) allotment, there could be some profit booking around Rs 110–112 levels in between, which would be a good entry point."

The stock of the new-age broking and financial services firm listed at Rs 114 on BSE, a 14 per cent premium to its issue price of Rs 100.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 10:59 AM IST
