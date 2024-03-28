Top performing Nifty pharma stocks surged up to 146% in a year; do you own any?

Indian pharma stocks have witnessed a strong run in the equity markets in the last one year. Data available from corporate database ACE Equity shows that Nifty Pharma index has surged 58% in 12 months period. The pharma index has significantly outperformed the equity benchmark Nifty50 that has given 30% return in the same duration. In this period all 19 stocks of Nifty Pharma index have given positive returns to the investors. While select 4 stocks have gained over 100% and doubled the investors’ money.

Related Articles

Lupin is the biggest gainer amongst pharma stocks. This stock has surged 146% to Rs 1,618 a piece on March 28, 2024 from Rs 659 on March 28, 2023. While it has gained 22% (YTD) in 2024 so far. Lupin has a current market capitalization of Rs 73,722 crore. In the nine months period (April to December 2023) or first three quarters of FY24 It has posted total revenues at Rs 14,761 crore and profit of Rs 1,567 crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' stock has jumped 117% to Rs 955 from Rs 439 a year ago. It has also given 12% return in 2024 so far. Glenmark has a current market capitalization of Rs 26,948 crore. In the first three quarters of FY24 It has posted a loss of Rs 457 crore and gross sales at Rs 8,957 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma is number third in this list, it has given 113% return in a year as stock closed at Rs 1,089 on March 28, 2024 and has latest m-cap of Rs 63,835 crore. While the stock has gained 1% in the first three months of 2024. In the nine months period (April to December 2023) of FY24 It has posted gross sales at Rs 21,213 crore and profit of Rs 2,266 crore.

Zydus Lifesciences is at fourth spot with 110% annual return. While YTD return stands at 47%, It has latest stock price of Rs 1,014 and m-cap of Rs 1.02 lakh crore. In the first three quarters of FY24 It has posted a profit of Rs 2,606 crore and gross sales at Rs 13,655 crore.

Natco Pharma has gained 74% in last one year and 18% in the first three month of this year. In the first three quarters of FY24 It has posted a profit of Rs 1,002 crore and gross sales at Rs 2,930 crore. It has latest stock price of Rs 954.4 and m-cap of Rs 17,095 crore.

The combined total revenue of 19 pharma stocks in the nine months period 9M FY24 stands at Rs 2.02 lakh crore and profit after tax at Rs 30,683 crore. Revenues have grown 19% while profit rose 29% year on year. Sun Pharma (Rs 6,982 crore), Dr Reddy's Laboratories (Rs 4,257 crore) and Cipla (Rs 3,221 crore) are three most profitable pharma companies in FY24 so far.