Top stock in news: Coal India, GAIL, Biocon, IRCTC, PI Industries, AU Bank, Ola Electric

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday thanks to sharp fall in the IT stocks and feeble global cues. The BSE cracked 558.72 points, or 0.66 per cent, to close at 83,674.92, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 146.65 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 25,807.20. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, February 13, 2026:

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Q3 results today: Ipca Laboratories, IRB Infrastructure, Brainbees Solutions, Alkem Laboratories, Akums Drugs and Pharma, Ola Electric Mobility, Azad Engineering, Siemens Energy, Fortis Healthcare, GMR Airports, Inox Wind, KFin Technologies, Info Edge, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Tenneco Clean Air India and Torrent Pharmaceuticals will announce their results for the December 2025 quarter today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of BEML, BLS International, Mazagon Dock, BLS E-Services, Dynamatic Technologies, MRF, ESAB India, Gothi Plascon, Gulf Oil Lubricants, HBL Engineering, Hindustan Copper, KPR Mill, Mahanagar Gas, Minda Corp, NMDC, NRB Bearings, Route Mobile, Shivalik Bimetal, SH Kelkar, Sonata Software, SP Capital, Sreeleathers, Suprajit Engineering, United Van Der Horst and VRL Logistics shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Axita Cotton shall trade ex-date for bonus, while shares of Delphi World shall trade ex-date for split and bonus today.

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Coal India: The state-run coal miner reported a 15.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 7,166 crore, while revenue declined 5.2 per cent YoY to Rs 34,924 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The Ebitda declined 24.2 per cent YoY to Rs 9,331 crore, while margins tanked to 26.7 per cent for the quarter.

GAIL India: The Government of India has appointed Deepak Gupta as the Chairman and Managing Director of GAIL, effective March 1, 2026. Currently, Deepak Gupta serves as Director (Projects) at GAIL.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: The railway-ticketing company reported 15.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 394.3 crore, while revenue increased 18.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,449.4 crore for Q3FY26. The Ebitda was up 12 per cent YoY to Rs 456.8 crore, while margins declined to 32.1 per cent for the quarter.

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Biocon: The biopharma player reported a manifold jump in the net profit at Rs 143.8 crore, while revenue rose 9.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,173 crore for the three months ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 833.6 crore, while margins stood at 20 per cent for the quarter.

Endurance Technologies: The auto ancillary company reported a 20.2 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 221.6 crore, while revenue increased 26.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,608 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The Ebitda was up 28.1 per cent YoY to Rs 477 crore, while margins improved 13.2 per cent for the quarter.

AU Small Finance Bank: The Reserve Bank of India has approved the reappointment of Sanjay Agarwal as Managing Director & CEO of AU Small Finance Bank for a period of three years, effective April 19, 2026.

Deepak Nitrite: The specialty chemicals player reported a 1.8 per cent YoY rose to Rs 99.8 crore, while revenue increased 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,975 crore for the third quarter of December 2025 quarter. Ebitda was up 25.8 per cent YoY to Rs 211.5 crore, while margins rose to 10.7 per cent for the quarter.

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PI Industries: The agrochemical player reported a 16.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 311 crore, while revenue dropped 27.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,376 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The ebitda was down 41 per cent YoY to Rs 302 crore, while margins declined to 22 per cent for the quarter.

Entero Healthcare: The tech-driven healthcare solutions player reported a 8.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 27.6 crore, while revenue increased 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,706 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Ebitda rose 36 per cent YoY to Rs 67.8 crore, while margins came in at 4 per cent for the quarter.

J Kumar Infraprojects: The infra and construction company has received a Letter of Acceptance for a project worth Rs 615.53 crore from NBCC (India). The project involves the redevelopment of the GPRA Colony at Netaji Nagar, New Delhi.

Vedant Fashions: The Indian apparel player reported a 14.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 135 crore, while revenue shed 3.8 per cent YoY to Rs 491.7 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. The Ebitda was down 10 per cent YoY to Rs 218 crore and margins declined to 44.4 per cent for the period.

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Travel Food Services: The travel solutions player reported a 35.7 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 132.6 crore, whie revenue increased 11 per cent YoY to Rs 456.1 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal year. Ebitda was up 15 per cent YoY to Rs 181.4 crore, while margins increased to 39.8 per cent for the quarter.