Top stocks in news: Airtel, HDFC AMC, Zydus Life, Excelsoft, UBL, Welspun Corp, Nelco, NCC

Indian benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday as the expiry of November series contracts triggered the volatility. Consistent FIIs outflows and delayed US-India trade deal also dented the sentiments. BSE Sensex tumbled 313.70 points, or 0.37per cent, to settle at 84,587.01, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 74.70 points, or 0.29 per cent, to close at 25,884.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, November 26, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: Companies including Studds Accessories, Dipna Pharmachem, Onix Solar Energy and Sarda Proteins will announce their quarterly results for the September 2025 quarter later today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of HDFC Asset Management Company shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of Power Finance Corporation and Shyamkamal Investments shall trade ex-date for dividend today.

Excelsoft Technologies: The SaaS-based learning and assessment player will make its stock market debut on Wednesday after the company raised a total of Rs 500 crore via IPO, which was sold in the range of Rs 114-120 apeice with a lot size of 125 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 43.19 times between November 19-21.

Bharti Airtel: Promoter Indian Continent Investment is likely to sell up to 3.43 crore shares, or 0.56 per cent stake, in the telecom operator via a block deal, with an offer size of $806 million (or Rs 7,200 crore) at a floor price of Rs 2,096.7 per share, a discount of 3 per cent over its previous close.

Advertisement

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharma company has received final approval from the USFDA for Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, in 120 mg, 180 mg, and 240 mg strengths. These tablets, which are used to lower high blood pressure, had annual sales of $24.5 million in the United States.

United Breweries: The distillery company has launched Heineken Silver in New Delhi, effective November 25. The current launch is focused on catering exclusively to the domestic market.

Welspun Corp: The metal pipe and products company has filed a Statement of Claim amounting to $35.5 million to $43.5 million against Wasco Coatings and Wasco Energy under the Rules of Arbitration of the International Chambers of Commerce, London, regarding its investment opportunity lost in Wasco Qatar, along with other non-monetary claims and/or reliefs.

Advertisement

NCC: The infra and construction company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam, for the expansion and modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital. The contract value is Rs 2,062.71 crore.

Indraprastha Gas: The city gas distribution firm has entered into a Joint Venture Agreement with CEID Consultants & Engineering for setting up compressed bio gas plants / biofuel projects. The shareholding in the joint venture will be 50 per cent for Indraprastha Gas and 50 per cent for CEID.

Apollo Micro Systems: The defence solutions company has entered into a strategic tri-party alliance with IIT–Chennai and the Indian Navy to focus on addressing and solving present and future problem statements of the Armed Forces through indigenous research and development.

Nelco: The hardware & equipment company has received additional authorization from the Department of Telecommunications for 10 years to sell VSAT services of other UL-GMPCS licensees. Its Unified License and the validity of the additional UL VNO-GMPCS services authorization will be co-terminus with the validity of the Unified License (VNO – Virtual Network Operator).

Bank Of Maharashtra: The Central Government has appointed Prabhat Kiran as Executive Director of the bank for three years, effective November 24. Earlier, Prabhat Kiran was the Chief General Manager at Canara Bank.

Advertisement

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: The Government of India has entrusted the additional charge of CMD to Nazhat J Shaikh, Director (Finance) of the company, for a period of six months effective January 1, 2026.

Jayant Infratech: The infra firm has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Konkan Railway Corporation for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth Rs 161.68 crore. The scope of work includes the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning for the upgradation of the existing 1x25 KV electric traction system into 2x25 KV, etc.

RNIT AI Solutions: The software solutions company has received a project from the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society – Hyderabad, as the technology partner for deploying an AI-based facial recognition system to manage daily attendance for approximately 1,70,000 students per day across 268 institutions under the SaaS model.