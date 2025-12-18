Top stocks in news: HCL Tech, Paytm, Cyient, Ola Electric, IOB, NTPC Green, Titagarh Rail

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Wednesday amid muted global cues, coupled with Persistent FII outflows and trade deal delay, adding to cautious sentiments. BSE Sensex dropped 120.21 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 84,559.65, while NSE's Nifty50 shed 41.55 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 25,818.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, December 18, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Corporate actions today: Shares of Indian Oil Corporation shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Anirit Ventures shall trade ex-date for rights issue today. Shares of Bandhan Bank are in F&O ban for today.

HCL Technologies: The global tech major has been selected as a strategic partner by ASN Bank (formerly de Volksbank), the fourth-largest retail bank in the Netherlands. Under this multi-year agreement, HCLTech will support ASN Bank’s enterprise applications and streamline services through a distributed delivery model to enhance efficiency and customer experience.

One 97 Communications: The RBI has authorised Paytm Payments Services, its wholly owned subsidiary, to operate as a Payment Aggregator for physical (offline) payments and cross-border transactions (both inward and outward), in addition to the online Payment Aggregator authorisation already granted by the RBI on November 26.

Advertisement

Cyient: The IT player's subsidiary, Cyient Semiconductors Singapore, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake exceeding 65 per cent in Kinetic Technologies, a global leader in power management, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal ICs, for $93 million. This acquisition will drive custom power IC leadership for Edge AI and high-performance computer markets.

Ola Electric Mobility: The EV maker's founder Bhavish Aggarwal sold an additional 4.2 crore shares on Wednesday, following the sale of 2.6 crore shares on Tuesday. It had earlier stated that the transactions were being executed to fully repay a promoter-level loan of Rs 260 crore. The two transactions conducted so far have a combined valuation of Rs 234 crore.

Indian Overseas Bank: The Government has decided to exercise the oversubscription option of 7.6 crore shares (0.395 per cent of paid-up equity), in addition to 38.51 crore shares (2 per cent of equity, the base offer size), of the bank in the offer-for-sale issue on December 18. Hence, the total offer-for-sale size will be up to 46.12 crore equity shares, representing a 2.395 per cent stake.

Advertisement

NTPC Green Energy: The PSU renewable energy player has commenced commercial operations of 37.93 MW of solar capacity at its Khavda project in Gujarat. The fifth part-capacity of the 300 MW Khavda Solar project will become commercially operational on December 18, 2025.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The railway wagon player has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) and secured its first order worth Rs 273.24 crore in safety and signalling systems from Indian Railways. The order involves the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles (RBMV).

AstraZeneca Pharma India: The pharma company has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization to import, sell, and distribute Datopotamab Deruxtecan powder for concentrate for solution for infusion 100 mg (r-DNA origin) (Datverzo), a new drug in India.

Antony Waste Handling: The waste management player's subsidiary, AG Enviro Infra Projects, has received two contracts worth Rs 1,330 crore for the collection and transportation of municipal solid waste (MSW) in Mumbai from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The contracts were awarded to its consortium/joint venture.

GMR Power and Urban Infra: The company board has approved the issuance of 6.61 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 120.88 each, aggregating to Rs 800 crore, to Synergy Industrial and Power Metals and Credit Solutions India Trust. The board has approved the issuance of 3.3 crore convertible warrants aggregating to Rs 400 crore.

Advertisement

KP Energy: The leading renewable energy group has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of the Republic of Botswana to collaborate on the development of large-scale renewable energy generation, energy storage, and transmission infrastructure projects, requiring capital investment of around $4 billion (Rs 36,000 crore).

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate and infrastructure development subsidiary of the Mahindra Group has launched Mahindra Blossom, a residential development project in Whitefield, Bengaluru, with a potential gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,900 crore.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering: The engineering company has completed the acquisition of a 26 per cent equity share capital in FPEL HR1 Energy.

GE Vernova T&D India: The power supply company has received a letter of award (LoA) from Power Grid Corporation of India for the refurbishment of the 2×500 MW HVDC Chandrapur back-to-back link between the northern and southern parts of India. The scope of the project includes the upgrade of HVDC thyristor valves and HVDC controls and protection systems.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions: The water and sanitation solutions company has secured four major water infrastructure projects worth over Rs 106 crore in Karnataka.

Syrma SGS Technology: The industrial products player has acquired a 60 per cent equity stake in Elcome for Rs 235 crore through a mix of primary and secondary investment.