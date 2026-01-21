Top stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Amagi Labs, HCL Tech, USL, Tata Steel, AU Bank, Power Grid

Indian benchmark indices ended with big cuts on Tuesday amid weak global cues over Trump tariff threats, weekly expiry of F&O contracts, persistent FIIs outflows, rising bond yields and weakening rupee. BSE Sensex cracked 1,065.71 points, or 1.28 per cent, to settle at 82,180.47, while NSE's Nifty50 crashed 353 points, or 1.38 per cent, to close at 25,232.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, January 21, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q3 results today: Companies including Dr Reddys Laboratories, Eternal, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Bank of India, Jindal Stainless, Waaree Energies, Tata Communications, KEI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Dalmia Bharat, Bajaj Consumer Care, Epack Prefab and others will announce its results for the December 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company and Angel One shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Property Share Investment Trust shall trade ex-date for income distribution today. Shares of Cian Healthcare shall trade ex-date for resolution plan for suspension.

Amagi Media Labs: The new age media player shall make its stock market debut on Wednesday after the company raised a total of Rs 1,789 crore via IPO by selling its shares for Rs 361 apiece with a lot size of 41 equity shares between January 13-16. The issue was overall booked 30.25 times, fetching nearly 11.25 lakh applications.

Advertisement

HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the reappointment of Kaizad Bharucha as the Whole-time Director (Deputy Managing Director) of HDFC Bank for a further period of three years, effective April 19, 2026.

HCL Technologies: The global technology company has announced a partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corp, a trusted government IT solutions provider, to accelerate digital transformation in the US public sector.

United Spirits: The brewery player reported a 24.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 418 crore, while revenue increased 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,694 crore for the December 2025 quarter. The company board also approved investment in Sober by subscribing to 1,762 CCPS for Rs 3.2 crore. With this, the company's stake in Sober rose from 15 per cent to 25 per cent.

Advertisement

Power Grid Corporation of India: The company board has approved proposals worth Rs 914 crore for the procurement of cold spare transformers and reactors.

Tata Steel: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of 50.01 percent equity share capital of Thriveni Pellets by Tata Steel.

AU Small Finance Bank: The private lender reported 26.3 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 667.6 crore, while net interest income rose 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,341.3 crore for the December quarter. Gross NPAs were down sequentially, while net NPAs came in flat for the quarter.

RBL Bank: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of a certain shareholding in RBL Bank by Emirates NBD Bank (PJSC).

Persistent Systems: The IT & ERD solutions player reported a 17.8 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 439.4 crore, while revenue increased 23.4 per cent YoY to Rs 3,778.2 crore for October-December 2025 period. Ebit rose 19.1 per cent YoY to Rs 542.7 crore, while Ebit margins dropped 50 bps to 14.4 per cent for the quarter.

JSW Energy: The renewable energy player's subsidiary, JSW Thermal Energy Two Limited, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company for a greenfield 1,600 MW (2 × 800 MW) super/ultra-supercritical thermal power plant. The project will be commissioned in Salboni, West Bengal, within six years.

Advertisement

Vikram Solar: The renewables energy player reported a more than five-fold jump in the net profit at Rs 98.1 crore, while revenue rose 7.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,105.9 crore for the given quarter. Ebitda zoomed more than three-fold to 205 crore, while margins rose sharply to 18.5 per cent for the quarter.

Supreme Petrochem: The petrochem player reported a 57.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 30.1 crore, while revenue declined 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1,264.7 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda crashed 70 per cent YoY to Rs 102 crore, while margins contracted 90 bps to 8 per cent for the reported period.

IndiaMart InterMESH: The IT and internet based service provider reported a net profit of 188.3 crore, up 55.6 per cent YoY on the back of higher other income, in the December 2025 quarter. Revenue increased 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 401.6 crore for the reported quarter.

Epack Durables: The consumer durable player reported 3.2 per cent YoY growth in the net profit at Rs 2.6 crore, while revenue increased 13.5 per cent YoY to Rs 427.8 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda for the quarter grew 31.5 per cent YoY to Rs 31.7 crore, while Ebitda margins improved 102 bps to 7.41 per cent for the quarter.

Advertisement

Highway Infrastructure: The infra company has received a letter of award (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for engagement as the user-fee agency at the Mundka Fee Plaza, located on the strategically significant Urban Extension Road-11 (UER-11) corridor connecting Delhi and Haryana. The project is valued at Rs 64.68 crore.

Rallis India: The Tata Group firm reported a 81.8 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 2 crore, while revenue grew 19.3 per cent YoY to Rs 623 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda improved 31.8 per cent YoY to Rs 58 crore, while margins came in at 9.3 per cent for the quarter.

Shoppers Stop: The retail solutions provider reported a 69 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 16.1 crore, while revenue rose 2.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,415.8 crore for the October-December 2025 quarter. Ebitda dropped 11.1 per cent YoY to Rs 217.8 crore, while margins fell sharply to 15.4 per cent for the quarter.

Embassy Developments: The realty firm announced its expansion into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with plans to invest Rs 4,500 crore to expand its footprint through three marquee residential projects in Worli, Juhu, and Alibaug. The projects represent a combined gross development value of over Rs 12,000 crore and a total development footprint of 1.58 mn sq ft.