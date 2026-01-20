Stock market selloff: Sensex, Nifty fall 5% in five weeks. More pain ahead?

Stock market fall: Indian stock markets have been in a corrective phase lately, with benchmark indices - BSE Sensex and Nifty50-falling more than 4.5 per cent from their 52-week highs just five weeks ago. The benchmark indices have tumbled as much as 4.5 per cent since the beginning of 2026.



The pain in broader markets is severe. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are not only down 6 per cent and 14 per cent from their respective 52-week highs, but have cracked up to 7 per cent on a year to date basis. The pain is more severe on a stock specific basis, with a number of counters entering bearing grip since the beginning of the new year.



Overall, the broader market is undergoing a corrective-to-range-bound phase, with Nifty 50 testing a critical support near 25,500-25,300. Bulls need to maintain this level to hold their fort. A decisive breakdown could extend the decline toward 25,100, while strength will revive only above 25,900, said Emkay Global in its recent report.



Bank Nifty continues to outperform with a bullish bias, supported in the 59,200–58,900 zone, whereas midcap and smallcap indices remain relatively weak, reflecting sideways-to-bearish undertones with key downside risks below 22,000 and 16,000, respectively," it added.



Sensex has lost nearly 4,000 points from its 52-week high at 86,159.02, to slip below 82,600 mark. Similarly, Nifty50 has cracked more than 1,140 points from its 52-week high at 26,373.20. Broader markets fell in tandem as midcap and smallcap indices cracked up to 2 per cent each.



Correction of this nature should be read as a healthy reset rather than a structural warning. Corrections are an integral part of equity markets and often create the very opportunities long-term investors wait for. Prices correcting without a meaningful deterioration in earnings outlook improves the risk to reward equation, said Gurmeet Singh Chawla, Director at Master Capital Services.



"Investing is about buying businesses at reasonable valuations, and phases like these allow investors to accumulate quality stocks at relatively better prices. Gradual accumulation during corrections has historically delivered superior returns as the benefits of compounding work most powerfully on investments made during periods of correction rather than periods of market highs," he said.



Indian stock markets have been hammered hard thanks to the rising geopolitical concerns over Trump tariff threats, weakening of the Indian rupee, persistent FII outflows and mixed Q3 earnings by India Inc, ahead of Union Budget 2026. Besides this, the demand for safe haven assets is also rising among the traders.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The market is currently besieged by a perfect storm of global geopolitical tension and domestic fundamental weakness. The uncertainty, coupled with a weakening rupee, has forced investors to aggressively dump emerging market assets like Indian equities in favor of safe havens such as Gold and US Treasury bonds, said Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart.

"Sentiment is further dampened by a lackluster Q3 earnings season, where heavyweights like Reliance and Wipro have missed estimates, fueling fears of slowing corporate growth. Consequently, the Nifty has drifted to a precarious juncture at the 200-Day Moving Average (200-DMA) near 25,150," he said.



On the stock-specific front, select bullish opportunities are emerging in stocks like Navin Fluorine International Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd, supported by relative strength, EMA support, and momentum indicators, while it sees bearish setups persist in Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) and Mankind Pharma Ltd, where relief rallies have been capped near the 100-EMA, Emkay said.



Emkay has a buy on HCL Tech at Rs 1,715–1,685 with a target price of Rs 1,880 and a stop loss of Rs 1,650, while it has a target price of Rs 6,800 for Navin Fluorine with a stop loss of Rs 5,700. On the other hand, it has a 'sell' tag on Concor with target price of Rs 460 with a stop loss of Rs 535. It also has a short call for Mankind Pharma with a target price of Rs 1,980 and stop loss at Rs 2,170.



Market breadth was heavily favouring bears as 2,688 stocks traded settled in red out of 3,309 stocks traded on NSE. Only 539 stocks were seen in green during the day, while 82 remained unchanged. As many as 638 stocks tested their 52-week lows, while 152 stocks were locked in sellers' circuits.



N ArunaGiri, CEO of TrustLine Holdings believes that the valuations in broader markets remain meaningfully above historical averages. Small and mid caps continue to look expensive, and it would be naïve to rule out more pain in the space. He suggests investors to be choosy, selective and bottom-up.



"At the stock-specific level, for truly bottom-up and selective investors, many compelling opportunities are emerging across small and mid caps, provided one is extremely choosy. In that sense, this is not a universal buy-on-dips market, nor is it a market to completely stay out of. It is a market that rewards selective bottom-up stock-specific approach," ArunaGiri added.