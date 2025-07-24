Top stocks in news: Infosys, RIL, Dr Reddy's Labs, TCPL, IndusInd Bank, BEML, Bajaj Housing

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply higher on Wednesday thanks to positive cues like the US and Japan trade deal despite rich valuations and consistent FII selling. BSE Sensex surged 539.83 points, or 0.66 per cent, to settle at 82,726.64, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 159 points, or 0.63 per cent, to close at 25,219.90. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, July 24, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, CG Power & Industrial Solutions, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Canara Bank, Indian Bank, Coromandel International, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Supreme Industries, Hexaware Technologies, Phoenix Mills, LT Foods, eClerx Services and more are among the companies that shall announce their results for June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Hero MotoCorp, Chola Finance, Crompton Greaves, Radico Khaitan, Sanco Trans, Birlanu, TCPL Packaging, UTI Asset Management, 20 Microns, Bliss GVS Pharma, Fiem Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, Privi Speciality Chemicals, IVP and Paushak shall trade ex-dividend today. Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial shall trade ex-dates for rights issue today.

Infosys: The IT solutions player reported a 8.7 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 6,921 crore, while revenue increased 7.5 per cent YoY to Rs 42,279 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebit increased 6.2 per cent YoY to Rs 8,803 crore, but Ebit margins dropped 30 bps to 20.8 per cent.

Advertisement

Reliance Industries: Welspun Corp has further sold a 9.9 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard to Nauyaan Tradings (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Strategic Business Ventures) for Rs 54.70 crore. The company will now hold the remaining 6.1 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard, while Nauyaan Tradings’ holding in Nauyaan Shipyard has increased to 93.9 per cent.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The pharma major reported a 1.9 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 1,417.8 crore, while revenue increased 11.4 per cent YoY to Rs 8,545.2 crore for the June 2025 quarter. North American sales dropped 11 per cent YoY to Rs 3,412.3 crore

IndusInd Bank: The board has approved raising funds of up to Rs 20,000 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis and augmenting capital through a further issue or placement of securities amounting to Rs 10,000 crore. With approval from the Reserve Bank of India, the bank’s promoters will collectively have the right to nominate up to two directors to the board.

Advertisement

Tata Consumer Products: The Tata Group's FMCG firm reported a 15 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 334.2 crore, with a 9.8 per cent YoY rise in revenue at 9.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4,778.9 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

BEML: The state-run company has received an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of HMV 6x6 vehicles, with a contract value of Rs 293.82 crore.

Bajaj Housing Finance: The Bajaj group's housing finance arm reported a 20.7 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 583 crore, with a 33.4 per cent YoY rise in the net interest income to Rs 887 crore. NPAs at both gross and net levels increased marginally.

Tilaknagar Industries: The alcohol maker has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Imperial Blue business division from Pernod Ricard India via a slump sale for Rs 4,150 crore.

Inox Wind: The company board of the renewable energy player has approved the issuance of 10.41 crore equity shares worth Rs 1,249.33 crore on a rights basis. The rights issue price has been fixed at Rs 120 per share, and the record date has been set as July 29 for determining the shareholders eligible to apply for equity shares in the rights issue.

Advertisement

Bikaji Foods International: The snacks food manufacturing company reported a 3.4 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 60 crore, with revenue jumping 14.2 per cent to Rs 652.6 crore. The board also approved a Rs 5 crore loan to its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bikaji Bakes, to bolster working capital.

Natco Pharma: The Board has approved the acquisition of a 35.75 per cent stake in Adcock Ingram Holdings, South Africa, with a total investment cost of Rs 2,000 crore. Further, the company will incorporate its wholly-owned subsidiary in South Africa, with an investment of up to Rs 2,100 crore, under the name Natco Pharma South Africa Proprietary.

CMS Info Systems: The banking logistics and technology player reported a 3 per cent YoY rise in net profit to Rs 93.5 crore, with revenue climbing 4.7 per cent to Rs 627.4 crore. Ebitda stood at Rs 157.9 crore, up 3.1 per cent, while margins softened slightly to 25.1 per cent from 25.5 per cent last year.

India Pesticides: The chemical company is planning to implement a new project at its Sandila plant with a capacity of 4,000 MT for 26 DEA, a key starting material for herbicides such as Pretilachlor and Butachlor. The project is expected to be completed by September 2026, with an estimated investment of around Rs 65 crore, to be sourced from internal accruals.