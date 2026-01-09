Top stocks in news: IREDA, Power Grid, BHEL, Bajaj Finserv, BEL, Bharat Forge, NHPC, RVNL

Indian benchmark indices ended with big cuts on Thursday on the back of rising concerns over fresh US tariffs and persistent FII outflows as traders' focus shifted towards India Inc's Q3 earnings. BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 84,180.96, while NSE's Nifty50 cracked 263.90 points, or 1.01 per cent, to close at 26,037.25. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, January 09, 2026:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Viram Suvarn shall trade ex-date for rights issue, while Antariksh Industries shall trade ex-bonus today. Energy Infrastructure Trust shall trade ex-date for income distribution today.

Quarterly results today: Companies including Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, Tejas Networks and Globus Spirits will release their quarterly earnings today, while Avenue Supermarts, Gretex Corporate Services, Gayatri Projects and Hawa Engineers shall announce their earnings on January 10.

Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence company has received additional orders worth Rs 596 crore since January 1. Major orders include drone detection and jamming systems, mobile communication terminals, software solutions, upgrades, spares, and services.

Bajaj Finserv: The financial services player announced the successful completion of the acquisition, together with Bajaj Holdings & Investment and Jamnalal Sons, of a 23 per cent stake in its insurance subsidiaries—Bajaj General Insurance and Bajaj Life Insurance—from Allianz SE for Rs 12,190 crore and Rs 9,200 crore, respectively.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The state-run utility player has been declared the successful bidder to establish an Inter-State Transmission System in Karnataka. The project involves transmission system strengthening for the integration of additional renewable energy project potential at Davanagere and Bellary on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The state-run capital good major has received an order worth Rs 5,400 crore from Bharat Coal Gasification and Chemicals (BCGCL) for the coal gasification and raw syngas cleaning plant of BCGCL’s coal-to-2,000 TPD ammonium nitrate project at Lakhanpur, Odisha. BCGCL is a joint venture between BHEL and Coal India in a 49:51 ratio.

Bharat Forge: The global technology player has signed an MoU with Germany-based Agile Robots SE to jointly explore the space of AI-driven robotics and intelligent industrial automation.

NHPC: The state-owned hydro power giant has approved the proposal for issuance of unsecured bonds of up to Rs 2,000 crore as part of its borrowing plan for FY 2025-26. It approved the proposal for perusal of the general information document (GID) and key information document (KID) for the issue of unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-convertible, non-cumulative AH-series bonds.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for setting up a wagon POH workshop with a capacity of 200 numbers at Kantabanji. The project cost is Rs 201.2 crore.

Power Mech Projects: The infrastructure firm's wholly owned subsidiary, PM Green, has received a major order from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL) to set up a 250 MW /1,000 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Goaltore, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal valued at Rs 3,126 crore.

Elecon Engineering Company: The Industrial solutions player reported a 33 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 72 crore, while revenue increased 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 551.7 crore in the December 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter declined 23.2 per cent YoY to Rs 141. crore, while Ebitda margin tumbled sharply to 19.8 per cent.

Prestige Estates Projects: The real estate Group, through Canopy Living LLP—a joint venture between Prestige Estates Projects and Arihant Foundations & Housing—has signed an Agreement to sell for the purchase of a land parcel measuring 16.381 acres at Padi, Chennai.

Devyani International: The QSR company’s subsidiary, Sky Gate Hospitality, has completed the sale of its entire 51 per cent equity stake in Peanut Butter and Jelly to Heritage Foods. Consequently, Peanutbutter and Jelly has ceased to be a subsidiary of Sky Gate Hospitality and a step-down subsidiary of the company with immediate effect.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: The renewable energy player company has received a letter of award (LoA) for a revised project capacity of 704 MWac / 1,000 MWp. The commercial order value has been reduced from Rs 1,252.43 crore to Rs 1,039.60 crore, resulting in a reduction of Rs 212.83 crore. All other terms of the project remain unchanged.

Astra Microwave Products: The defence player's JV firm, Astra Rafael Comsys, has received an order worth Rs 275.27 crore from the Indian Air Force for the integration of Software Defined Radio (SDR) on MiG-29 aircraft, installation of Network Centric Application (NCO) on MiG-29 aircraft, and procurement of 24 SDRs for LCA Mk-1A aircraft.

Morepen Laboratories: The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has granted a stay on the Show Cause Notice issued by the Central GST & Central Excise Commissionerate, Shimla, which demanded tax of Rs 118 crore.

Avro India: The manufacturer of plastic-moulded furniture's wholly owned subsidiary AVRO Recycling is eyeing to scale-up its capacity to 1,000 MTPM by Q4 of FY 2025–26. The capital expenditure invested in the recycling plant stands at Rs 25 crore as of date, with plans to invest an additional Rs 30 crore by FY 2027.

UGRO Capital: The NBFCs directorial board has approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of its subsidiary, Profectus Capital, with the company, along with their respective shareholders and creditors.

Andhra Cements: Promoter Sagar Cements will sell up to 75 lakh equity shares of Andhra Cements, representing 8.14 per cent of the total paid-up equity, via an offer-for-sale from January 9-12 to comply with minimum public shareholding norms. The floor price for the offer has been fixed at Rs 72 per share.

SML Mahindra: The automobile player's commercial vehicle sales soared 76.9 per cent YoY to 1,019 units, while its commercial vehicle production jumped 39.1 per cent YoY to 1,455 units in December 2025.