L&T bags Indian Army order for Pinaka rocket launcher overhaul, upgrade; stock edges lower

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) on Thursday announced that it has entered into a partnership with the Indian Army for the sustenance and upgradation of in-service Pinaka Rocket Launcher Systems.

"L&T has been awarded a supply order by the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) of the Indian Army, for the overhaul, upgrade and obsolescence management of the indigenous Pinaka Multi-Rocket Launcher Systems," the engineering and technology major stated.

L&T said, "This unique partnership between a domestic private OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and the Indian Army, for sustenance of frontline artillery systems, is a significant step for product lifecycle support of Made-in-India, in-service Artillery systems."

According to the company, the collaboration with the Corps of EME aims to improve the long-term operational availability and modernisation of Pinaka regiments currently deployed with the Indian Army.

"The programme will focus on managing outdated components, upgrading critical sub-systems and providing sustained technical support to the Army Base Workshops. This affiliation shall also reinforce the Public Private Partnership model in defence sustenance and lifecycle support for frontline artillery systems," the company added.

"Under this initiative, 510 Army Base Workshop (ABW) EME will undertake overhaul and upgrade of critical electronics and systems, utilising the extensive domain knowledge inherent in Army Base Workshop," L&T said.

The company further explained that, as the OEM, it will supply critical spares and support subsystem modernisation, enabling a shift to a lifecycle-based sustenance framework. In the initial phase, "L&T shall jointly undertake a pilot overhaul of Pinaka Launcher and Battery Command Post in collaboration with 510 ABW." Following the pilot, the remaining systems will be overhauled by 510 ABW, with L&T continuing to provide spares, technical support and quality oversight.

"This model is expected to serve as a blueprint for similar lifecycle management and upgrade programmes across other defence platforms, strengthening India's self-reliant and future-ready defence ecosystem," it said, adding that the approach aligns with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.

On the stock-specific front, L&T shares were trading 0.30 per cent lower at Rs 4,155.45 following the announcement.