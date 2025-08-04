Top stocks in news: ITC, Tata Power, PNB Housing, ABB India, RailTel, MCX, Federal Bank

Indian benchmark indices ended the week with big cuts amid the renewed tariff and penalty threats by the US, adding to FIIs outflows and jittered sentiments. BSE Sensex plunged 585.67points, or 0.72 per cent, to settle at 80,599.91, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 203 points, or 0.82 per cent, to close at 24,565.35. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, August 04, 2025:

Q1 results today: DLF, Siemens Energy India, Shree Cements, Marico, Aditya Birla Capital, Aurobindo Pharma, Sundaram Finance, Escorts Kubota, Tata Investment Corporation, Sumitomo Chemical India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Mindspace Business Parks RIET, OneSource Specialty Pharma, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Triveni Turbine are among the companies that announce their results for June 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Britannia Industries, Gail (India), Coromandel Agro Products, Deepak Nitrite, Emkay Global Financial Services, Fairchem Organics, Gandhi Special Tubes, Greenply Industries, KCP, Keltech Energies, Praj Industries and Westlife Foodworld shall trade ex-dividend today.

ITC: The FMCG major reported a 3.2 per cent YoY growth in net profit at Rs 5,343.4 crore with a 20.9 per cent YoY jump in revenue at Rs 21,494.8 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter increased by 5.2 per cent YoY to Rs 6,261 crore, while Ebitda margin at 31.7 per cent for the quarter stood.

Tata Power Company: The Tata Group's utility firm reported a 6.2 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,262.3 crore, while revenue increased 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 18,035 crore in the June 2025 quarter. Ebitda surged 17.2 per cent YoY to Rs 4,139 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 23 per cent for the quarter.

PNB Housing Finance: Jatul Anand has been designated as Executive Director (not a board member), and Valli Sekar has been appointed as Chief Business Officer – affordable business of the company, effective August 2. Both were previously function heads.

ABB India: The engineering major reported a 20.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 351.7 crore, while revenue increased 12.2 per cent YoY to Rs 3,175.4 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Federal Bank: The private bank reported a 14.6 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 861.8 crore, while revenue increased 2 per cent YoY to Rs 2,336.8 crore for the April-June 2025 quarter. Its NPAs at both gross and net levels increased on sequential levels.

RailTel Corporation of India: The railway owned communication company has received an advance work order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) for services amounting to Rs 166.38 crore.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India: The leading commodity exchange posted a strong first-quarter performance for FY26, with net profit surging 83.2 per cent YoY to Rs 203.2 crore. Revenue jumped 59.2 per cent YoY to Rs 373.2 crore, while the company board also approved a stock split in 1:5 ratio.

GR Infraprojects: The infra player reported a net profit of Rs 244.7 crore, up 56.8 per cent YoY, while revenue increased 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,987.8 crore for the June 2025 quarter. Its other income jumped sharply to Rs 39.5 crore for the quarter.

Dilip Buildcon: The infra player's joint venture with RBL has emerged as the L-1 bidder for the Gurugram Metro Rail project worth Rs 1,503.63 crore. The project involves the construction of a viaduct and 14 elevated stations.

Thermax: Shareholders have approved the re-appointment of Ashish Bhandari as the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the company for a period of five years effective September 1, 2025.

Harsha Engineers International: The Engineering company has entered into a long-term agreement with a leading multinational company for the supply of journal bearings/bushings. The contract size is Rs 117 crore per annum.

Muthoot Capital Services: The financial services player has completed a securitization transaction, raising Rs 136 crore in multiple tranches through the assignment of two-wheeler loan receivables aggregating to Rs 143.97 crore. The entire pool is from the non-priority sector.