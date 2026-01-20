Top stocks in news: LTIMindTree, ABFRL, Tata Capital, UPL, Havells, ABLBL, MahaBank, CEAT

Indian benchmark indices ended with cuts on Monday amid rising concerns around Trump tariff threats, denting global risk appetite and persistent FII outflows. BSE Sensex tanked 324.17 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 83,246.18, while NSE's Nifty50 plunged 108.85 points, or 0.42 per cent, to close at 25,585.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, January 19, 2026:

Q3 results today: Companies including United Spirits, Persistent Systems, SRF, ITC Hotels, AU Small Finance Bank, Gujarat Gas, Canara Robeco AMC, CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient DLM, IndiaMART InterMESH, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Rallis India and other will announce its earnings for the December 2025 quarter.

Corporate actions today: Shares of NLC India and Bank of Maharashtra shall trade ex-dividend for today.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: An institutional investor is likely to sell up to a 3 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail via a block deal, with an offer size of $32 million and a floor price of Rs 65.78 per share, suggest media reports quoting sources.

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands: An institutional investor is likely to sell up to a 3 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands via a block deal, with an offer size of $43 million and a floor price of Rs 106.4 per share, suggest some media quoting sources.

LTIMindTree: The IT solutions major reported a 11.7 per cent YoY fall in the net profit at Rs 959.6 crore, while revenue increased 11.6 per cent YoY to Rs 10,781 crore for the December 2025 quarter. Ebit for the quarter increased 3.52 per cent YoY to Rs 1,706 crore, while Ebit margins dipped marginally to 15.84 per cent for the quarter.

UPL: The agrochem major's subsidiary, Advanta Enterprises has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi to raise funds via an IPO. The IPO comprises an offer for sale of 3.61 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including UPL, which will be selling 2.81 crore shares.

Tata Capital: The Tata Group's NBFC arm reported a 20.4 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,264.7 crore, while net interest income rose 20.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3,314.8 crore for the October-December 2025 period. Its AUM rose 26 per cent YoY to Rs 2,34,114 crore for the reported quarter.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing major has signed a sale purchase agreement (SPA) with Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Company (ALNG), UAE, for the procurement of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for a 10-year term. ALNG is a subsidiary of ADNOC Gas. HPCL will receive LNG at its 5 million tonne per annum LNG storage and regasification terminal at Chhara, Gujarat.

Havells India: The consumer durables player reported a 8 per cent YoY rise in the net profit at Rs 300.8 crore, while revenue increased 14.3 per cent YoY to Rs 5,587.9 crore in the third quarter for this fiscal. The company board declared an interim dividend of 400 per cent, amounting to Rs 4 per equity share of Re 1 each.

Ola Electric Mobility: The company board has appointed Deepak Rastogi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company, effective January 20, following the resignation of Harish Abichandani from the position, effective January 19.

Amber Enterprises India: The OEM major and its subsidiary has been allotted 116 acres of lands by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) for the establishment of a new manufacturing facility at Sector 8, YEIDA, near Jewar Airport. The combined proposed investment for both facilities will be Rs 6,785 crore.

CEAT: The tyre maker reported a 60.4 per cent YoY surge in the net profit at Rs 155.8 crore, while revenue increased 26 per cent YoY to Rs 4,157 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2025. Ebitda jumped 65.2 per cent YoY to Rs 563.3 crore, while margins rose sharply to 13.5 per cent for the quarter.

Deepak Nitrite: The specialty chemical company’s subsidiary, Deepak Chem Tech, has commissioned its nitration and second hydrogenation plant at Dahej, Gujarat. The total capital expenditure incurred for the plant is Rs 85 crore as of the date of commissioning.

Sanghvi Movers: The crane rental company’s subsidiary, Sanghvi Movers Botswana Proprietary, has received a work order worth $4.3 million from Jindal Energy Botswana (Pty).