IRFC Q3 earnings: Net profit reaches record high, check stock reaction 

Shares of Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) were trading on a flat note in the afternoon session today even as the state-owned PSU announced its Q3 earnings. IRFC reported a 10.52% rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 1,802.19 crore, the highest-ever quarterly PAT in the company's history. Profit in the year ago period came at Rs 1630.66 crore.

However, revenue fell 1.5% to Rs 6661 crore in Q3 against Rs 6763 crore in the year ago quarter. Other income came at Rs 58 crore in Q3 against Rs 3 crore on a year on year basis.

Earnings per share fell to Rs 1.38 per share in the last quarter against Rs 1.25 per share in the year ago period.

Manoj Kumar Dubey, Chairman and Managing Director of IRFC, said, "The quarter reflects strong execution under IRFC 2.0. Our Q3 performance demonstrates the resilience of IRFC's business model and the effectiveness of diversification across both core railway financing and allied infrastructure segments. Importantly, we have already achieved our annual sanction guidance of Rs 60,000 crore within nine months itself, which underlines the robustness of our pipeline and the speed of execution."

Meanwhile, IRFC stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 121.61 in the afternoon session today. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.58 lakh crore. Later, the stock ended 1.27% lower at Rs 120.65 against the previous close of Rs 122.20.