Top stocks in news: Sudeep Pharma, TCS, Wipro, Tata Tech, AEL, Zydus Life, RVNL, Medanta

Indian benchmark indices posted mild gains on Thursday after a volatile trading session, even after hitting new all-time highs as profit booking dented the sentiments. Traders' focus has shifted to macroeconomic cues. BSE Sensex added 110.87 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 85,720.38, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 10.25 points, or 0.04 per cent, to close at 26,215.55. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, November 28, 2025:

Quarterly results: Companies including Lenskart Solutions, Parsvnath Developers, and Onix Solar Energy will release their quarterly results for September 2025 on Saturday, November 29.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Aryavan Enterprise, Meera Industries and Nile shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Thyrocare Technologies will trade ex-date for bonus issue. Shares of Unison Metals shall trade ex-date for stock split today.

Sudeep Pharma: The pharma and nutraceuticals player will make its stock market debut on Friday, November 28 after the company raised a total of 895 crore via IPO between November 21-25. The company sold its shares for Rs 593 apeice, with a lot size of 25 equity shares and the issue was overall booked more than 93.7 times, fetching nearly 30 lakh applications.

Tata Consultancy Services: The IT player announced a five-year deal with SAP to drive enterprise-wide Cloud and Generative AI transformation. Under the partnership, TCS will streamline SAP’s IT landscape, enable smoother operations, and strengthen AI-led capabilities—aiming for faster development cycles, lower costs, and better alignment between IT and business goals.

Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship company said its subsidiary Adani Defence Systems & Technologies, along with Prime Aero Services LLP, will acquire a 72.8 per cent stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC) for Rs 820 crore. The deal, signed on November 27, makes ADSTL a major stakeholder in India’s largest independent flight training and simulation provider.

Wipro: The IT and tech player announced a multi-year deal with Odido Netherlands BV to modernise its IT landscape & enhance customer experience across enterprise and consumer segments. The partnership will use AI-led solutions to boost engagement, productivity and operational efficiency. It also adopts a self-funded model.

Zydus Lifesciences: The pharmaceutical firm has received tentative approval from the USFDA for empagliflozin and linagliptin tablets in strengths of 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg. The reference drug for these combinations is Glyxambi tablets, 10 mg/5 mg and 25 mg/5 mg.

Tata Technologies: The Tata Group firm has completed its acquisition of Germany-based Es-Tec GmbH and its subsidiaries on Thursday, November 27, closing the deal ahead of the earlier timeline. The transaction, valued at €75 million and tied to performance-based milestones, strengthens its position as a global engineering, research and development partner.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The railway company has received the letter of acceptance (LOA) from East Coast Railway for a project worth Rs 9.64 crore. The project involves the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of an IP-based video surveillance system for rolling stock of ECoR.

Bandhan Bank: The private lender has approved the sale of its NPA and written-off loan portfolios worth over Rs 6,900 crore through a bidding and auction process involving ARCs. The move aims to clean up the balance sheet, with Swiss Challenge bidding for NPAs and auction for written-off assets.

Lodha Developers: The real estate player, formerly Macrotech Developers, said the Supreme Court has allowed the restitution of Rs 520.80 crore it had deposited as security in the V Hotels case. The amount, along with accrued interest, will be refunded, reaffirming Lodha as the bona fide successful Resolution Applicant with rightful interest in the property

Ashoka Buildcon: The construction engineering company has been temporarily suspended from participating in ongoing and future National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) bids for one month or until completion of the Expert Committee investigation, following the fall of two precast PSC girders on the six-lane elevated corridor from Aroor to Thuravoor Thekku section of NH-66.

Global Health: The parent company of Medanta hospitals has expanded its NCR presence with a new 550-bed super speciality hospital in Noida. Inaugurated by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Sector 50 facility will offer advanced tertiary and quaternary care across over 25 super specialities and serve patients across Delhi-NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The mid-scale and premium hotel chain has signed two new hotel properties—Lemon Tree Hotel, Surat Airport, and Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Haridwar.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: The textile company’s Patalganga plant will be temporarily shut down for planned maintenance activities from November 28 to December 18. This will result in a production shortfall of approximately 7,500 metric tons; however, the company has sufficient reserve stock of polyester staple fibre (PSF) to meet customer requirements.

Muthoot Microfin: The Pappachan Group's micro-lending arm has approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis. The issuance includes 1,50,000 listed, rated, senior, secured, transferable, redeemable NCDs of face value Rs 10,000 each, totalling Rs 150 crore.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals: The GST Department, Mumbai, conducted an inspection at the pharma company’s offices during November 24–26. It has provided all necessary documents, clarifications, and details as requested. No official document has been issued regarding any adverse findings. There is no material impact on the company’s financials, operations, or other activities.

Refex Industries: The industrial glasses company has secured an order worth Rs 100 crore from a large business conglomerate for excavation, loading, and transportation of pond ash/bottom ash.

Excelsoft Technologies: VTCT Skills has announced a partnership with Excelsoft to deliver its next-generation e-Testing platform and has awarded the company a contract to deliver 3 lakh exams per year.